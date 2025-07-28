Record hepatitis testing in Wales as elimination efforts continue

On World Hepatitis Day, new data from Public Health Wales shows progress towards eliminating hepatitis B and C in Wales.

According to the latest Blood Borne Virus (BBV) Annual Surveillance Report, Wales has seen an increase in hepatitis screening, diagnosis and treatment which is a positive sign in the journey towards the World Health Organization's 2030 elimination targets.

The number of people screened for hepatitis B (121,874) and hepatitis C (103,203) in 2024 reached record levels, marking a 12 per cent and 14 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

Deaths related to both hepatitis B and C remain low, and the majority of those who began hepatitis C treatment in recent years have successfully cleared the virus.

The report which covers data to end of 2024 found:

318 new hepatitis C cases were diagnosed, while 305 new chronic hepatitis B cases were identified.

Mortality from hepatitis B and hepatitis C remains low, although deaths linked to hepatitis C increased in 2024.

To help people access testing easily, Public Health Wales continues to offer the Test and Post service a confidential, at-home postal test for blood borne viruses and STIs. People can order a kit online, take a simple finger-prick blood sample, and receive their results via text.

Professor Daniel Thomas, Consultant Epidemiologist at Public Health Wales, said:

“World Hepatitis Day is an opportunity to remind people that hepatitis B and C are preventable and treatable conditions. Public Health Wales fully supports the WHO’s goal to eliminate them as public health threats by 2030. “These viruses can remain in the body for many years without causing symptoms and many people may not realise they’re infected. “Our free, confidential Test and Post service makes it easier than ever to check your status from home. I would urge anyone who thinks they may be at risk to get tested. “There is lots of information and support available which will provide peace of mind and allow you to access simple, effective treatment if needed.”

The Test and Post service is available through the Public Health Wales website. Treatment for hepatitis C now involves short, tablet-based courses with very high cure rates.

Wales has already achieved nine of the twenty WHO targets for hepatitis elimination, and Public Health Wales continues to work with NHS and community partners to improve harm reduction, prison testing, and access to services across all regions.

For more information or to order a free home testing kit, visit Sexual Health Wales