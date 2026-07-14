Record investment to protect Jewish communities

Over a quarter of a billion-pound investment to increase policing in Jewish communities after a spate of violent attacks.

Jewish communities will see a major boost in protection, backed by more than £250 million across the next 3 years, as ministers step up efforts to keep communities safe following a series of attacks in London and the raising of the national terror threat level from substantial to severe.

The funding will deliver over 500 additional officers across England and Wales, boosting security in Jewish neighbourhoods and around schools, synagogues and community centres, while strengthening national counter-terrorism capabilities. This includes around 300 additional officers in London and around 80 in Greater Manchester, alongside £43 million for forces serving other areas with significant Jewish populations.

The package will also continue Project Servator, deploying specialist and plain-clothes officers trained to identify suspicious behaviour and prevent serious crime.

The funding will also enhance national capabilities and counter terrorism policing to ensure that no faith community feels under threat.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer yesterday said:

The rise in antisemitism we have seen in recent years is a test of our values as a country and tackling it has been central to my leadership from day one. That is why earlier this year, I brought together leaders from business, education, health, policing and civil society at Downing Street to drive a coordinated response across every corner of our society. We have also taken action across government to protect Jewish communities, tackle antisemitism in schools, universities and public services and strengthen our response to extremism and hate, including online. Today’s funding builds on that work - delivering a step-change in protection and policing so Jewish communities can live and celebrate their faith free from fear.

While enhancing security is essential, tackling antisemitism at its source is equally important. That is why the government is taking a comprehensive approach to countering antisemitism, confronting extremism and strengthening community cohesion. We have invested £7 million to tackle antisemitism in schools, colleges and universities and introduced the Online Safety Act to ensure technology companies remove illegal content, including antisemitic material. Police also have new powers under the Crime and Policing Act to restrict protests around places of worship. The NHS and the Department for Education have also undertaken reviews into antisemitism in healthcare and education settings.

At the same time, the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government (MHCLG) has expanded programmes aimed at building stronger relationships between communities and tackling division before it takes hold.

This includes providing more than £2 million to over 200 grassroots organisations through the Common Ground Award, supporting projects that bring people from different backgrounds together, build trust, strengthen local resilience and create opportunities for communities to find common ground. This sits alongside the government’s £5.8 billion Pride in Place programme and forms part of the wider Protecting What Matters strategy to build more cohesive, resilient and united communities.

Policing Minister Sarah Jones yesterday said:

After a series of appalling attacks against Jewish communities, the difficult decision was made to raise the threat level to severe. My thoughts remain with the victims of these vile attacks. Today we are going further and providing record funding to help keep Jewish people safe, supporting visible policing and protection around synagogues, schools and community centres. We will do everything in our power to rid society of the evil of antisemitism.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, yesterday said:

The poison of antisemitism has no place in our country, and we stand side by side with our Jewish communities. This money will see more officers on the streets and stronger protection at community sites to ensure they have the protection they need to live their lives peacefully.

The £251 million will be split across policing priorities to tackle antisemitism including:

a further £86 million to the Metropolitan Police which will fund around 300 additional officers to increase police presence in Jewish communities

over £22 million to Greater Manchester Police to sustain the increase in policing presence following the tragic attack in Heaton Park last year

around £43 million to be distributed across 7 other force areas with significant Jewish communities: Hertfordshire, Essex, Northumbria, Sussex, Thames Valley, West Midlands and West Yorkshire

£41 million for national policing coordination and increased antisemitism capabilities - this will fund antisemitism training for all officers in England and Wales, strengthen investigations and ensure surge resources are available to all forces to protect Jewish communities, wherever they live

£59 million to Counter-Terrorism Police to bolster protective security and counter state threats

This announcement builds on our announcement earlier this year of a £25 million fund to provide immediate protection for Jewish communities. By making this longer-term commitment police forces will be able to deliver more high-visibility patrols and stronger local engagement in areas with significant Jewish populations, including around synagogues and schools over the next 3 years.

Patrols will be increased at times of heightened vulnerability, offering visible reassurance and helping to deter hate crime and antisemitic incidents. Officers will also work more closely with Jewish communities through permanent presence in significant Jewish communities across the country, strengthening relationships with representative groups and places of worship.

Mark Gardner, Community Security Trust Chief Executive, yesterday said:

This serious increase in policing and government support comes not a moment too soon, because this is a critical time for the future of British Jews. CST and our many communal partners will keep working with police and government to ensure that these deployments are as effective as possible. We thank everyone who plays their part in the continuing struggle against anti-Jewish racism and terrorism, all of which threatens society as a whole.

Alongside the additional 500 officers who will be present within significant Jewish communities, police forces nationwide will be able to draw on an additional 100,000 officer hours per year and all police officers in England and Wales will receive antisemitism training.

Specialised capabilities, intelligence, investigative and coordination functions will be increased inside and outside of London to ensure a joined-up approach to tackling antisemitism, including bolstering the response to online antisemitic hate crime.

The government is also delivering a record £32.4 million in 2026-27 for protective security for Jewish communities including at synagogues, Jewish schools and community centres.

Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, Chair of the NPCC, yesterday said:

Levels of hate crime, and antisemitism in particular, have risen nationally, and we recognise that traditional reassurance-led approaches are insufficient in the current environment. This funding will enable us to be robust in our response to this threat, ensuring a focus on protective security, deterrence, and maintaining trust and confidence. As a society, we must do all we can to call out and tackle hate and hostility in all its forms. We will continue to work alongside government and criminal justice partners to ensure all agencies are united in their commitment to tackling antisemitism. We will also continue to engage with our local communities, faith leaders and organisations such as the Community Security Trust to ensure our Jewish communities feel heard, understood, safe and protected.

Head of Counter Terrorism Policing Laurence Taylor yesterday said:

At a time when the terrorist threat level has increased and we’re operating at an incredibly high tempo, today’s announcement is hugely welcome. Increased funding will help contribute significantly to our work to counter the full spectrum of threats to our national security. It will also help us play our part in tackling antisemitism in our communities, alongside local policing and the wider criminal justice system.

APCC’s Joint Leads on Race Disparity, Equality and Human Rights, Alison Lowe (West Yorkshire Deputy Mayor) and John Campion (West Mercia PCC) yesterday said:

Any level of antisemitism is unacceptable but the recent increase in crimes targeting Jewish communities cannot be ignored and must be addressed. Policing cannot tackle it alone, but local forces are fundamental to the wider effort, protecting communities, rooting out antisemitism within them and enforcing the law. Today’s funding announcement will bolster forces’ work in areas where antisemitism is a particular challenge, but it is vital policing as a sector and the individuals within it fully understand and recognise anti-Jewish hatred, so we are pleased to see money for additional training. Antisemitism is a stain on our society that should have been consigned to history. Police and Crime Commissioners and Deputy Mayors will, on the public’s behalf, hold their chief constables to account so that all communities, regardless of faith or ethnicity, can feel safe.

Russell Langer, Director of Public Affairs at the Jewish Leadership Council yesterday said:

After the deadly terrorist attack against a synagogue in Manchester and the stabbings in Golders Green, this is an important step in ensuring increased protection for Jewish communities in the UK. Security and policing alone cannot address the fact that anti-Jewish hatred remains at record levels in modern Britain. Ensuring Jewish communities can live openly and without fear requires sustained effort, leadership and action. We will continue to work with government and law enforcement to ensure communities receive protection they need.

Board of Deputies Vice President Karen Newman yesterday said:

We warmly welcome the government’s announcement of this major investment in policing to protect the Jewish community, and we are grateful for the commitment and work of all in government, from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer down, to ensure our safety. Protection is one element of the response we called for after the recent wave of antisemitic violence, alongside prosecution of those inciting hatred, and partnership to tackle antisemitic extremism. This substantial commitment will make a real difference, not only in making our community safer, but in tackling a form of extremism that harms our whole society, and we hope to ensuring Britain is a cohesive and tolerant home for people of all faiths and backgrounds.

Danny Stone MBE, CEO, Antisemitism Policy Trust, yesterday said: