Record investment to support health & social care

Budget includes £200 million to reduce waiting lists and delayed discharge.

Efforts to clear waiting list backlogs, improve capacity and remove blockages that keep some patients in hospital longer than necessary will be supported by £200 million, if the Budget is passed by Parliament.

This funding will see more than 150,000 extra patients treated and expand the Hospital at Home programme by 600 beds.

The 2025-26 Budget, If approved by Parliament, will provide a record £21 billion for Health & Social Care, including:

£16.2 billion for NHS Boards to deliver key services

£2.2 billion for Primary Care services – a 7.9% increase

an increase of £139 million in capital spending power, progressing the Belford Hospital, Monklands Hospital and Edinburgh Eye Pavilion projects

£200 million to help reduce waiting times and improve capacity

£3 million to create additional dental training places

an additional £5 million for short breaks to support unpaid carers.

Health Secretary Neil Gray said:

“This Budget has improving our NHS at its very heart and sees record funding of £21 billion for the health and social care portfolio. We are determined to improve NHS performance and our planned investment of £200 million to help clear long waits and improve capacity will help drive that vital progress. We are increasing funding for Primary Care by 7.9% to more than £2.2 billion – this will help increase access and capacity, including delivering additional support for General Practice, a critical dental workforce and training package and enhancements to community eyecare,

“It is absolutely vital we ensure people have access to high-quality health, mental health, and social care services when and where they need them – that is why we are increasing our capital spending power by £139 million in 2025-26.

“These measures are key in driving forward our vision of a Scotland where people live longer, healthier and fulfilling lives. The funding outlined will support NHS reform and our efforts to improve population health with a focus on prevention and early intervention.

“We want to make progress on improving our NHS, but to do that, Parliament must approve our Budget Bill to unlock investment to drive long-term and lasting improvements – and the healthier population - that we all want to see.”

