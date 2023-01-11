Scottish Government
Record medical training posts filled
Highest numbers since records began.
More medical training posts have been filled in 2022 than at any other year since records began in 2013.
Latest recruitment figures show 1,073 posts for doctors in training were filled successfully – 93% of the 1,155 advertised.
The majority of specialties filled at 100%, including Core Psychiatry, Clinical Radiology and Core Surgical Training. General Practice training places saw 99% also filled successfully.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said:
“The results of this year’s recruitment process continue to show that Scotland is a highly desirable place to live, train and work as a trainee doctor. This is testament to our first-class medical education system and flexible training opportunities.
“Building on our high staffing levels, that have consistently grown for the last decade, is absolutely vital to the recovery of our NHS and I would like to thank each and every doctor in training who has opted to pursue their career in Scotland. All NHS Scotland staff work tirelessly to meet the healthcare needs of our country.
“We realise that there is always room for improvement and will therefore continue to work with NHS Education for Scotland to support our trainees as much as we possibly can to ensure the sustainability of our workforce.”
Professor Emma Watson, Medical Director, NHS Education for Scotland, added:
“The 2022 recruitment figures reflect the strong reputation Scottish medical education and training has among doctors beginning their careers as General Practitioners or Hospital Specialists. It is our responsibility to meet their expectations and to continue to improve and through education and training prepare and support them in their roles in the NHS.”
