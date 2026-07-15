Record number of applications to the Criminal Cases Review Commission

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) last year received more applications than ever before, according to its annual report, published yesterday [Tuesday 14 July 2026].

The report shows the CCRC received 1,841 applications in 2025/26, almost 20 per cent up on the previous year.

The CCRC is the independent public body set up to find, investigate and, where appropriate, refer potential miscarriages of justice to the courts. Since its creation in 1997, the CCRC has sent more than 900 cases back to the courts.

Last year 45 cases were referred, a 45% increase on the number referred the year before, and 80% up on two years ago.

The last year has been one of significant change for the CCRC, and included the appointment of a new interim Chair, Dame Vera Baird KC and a new interim CEO, Tracey Calleia.

Dame Vera yesterday said:

“We have seen a significant change in the last year but every member of our staff and every Commissioner shares commitment to the rigorous investigation of miscarriages of justice. I want to thank every one of them for their hard work and resilience over this last year. “With 1800 applications, we have referred more cases to the appeal courts, not quite its highest number ever, but a strong effort “I look forward to the next year, in which we will continue to learn and evolve and implement our ‘Plan for Change’ following the HMCPSI inspection.”

Notes to Editors: