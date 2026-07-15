Criminal Cases Review Commission
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Record number of applications to the Criminal Cases Review Commission
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) last year received more applications than ever before, according to its annual report, published yesterday [Tuesday 14 July 2026].
The report shows the CCRC received 1,841 applications in 2025/26, almost 20 per cent up on the previous year.
The CCRC is the independent public body set up to find, investigate and, where appropriate, refer potential miscarriages of justice to the courts. Since its creation in 1997, the CCRC has sent more than 900 cases back to the courts.
Last year 45 cases were referred, a 45% increase on the number referred the year before, and 80% up on two years ago.
The last year has been one of significant change for the CCRC, and included the appointment of a new interim Chair, Dame Vera Baird KC and a new interim CEO, Tracey Calleia.
Dame Vera yesterday said:
“We have seen a significant change in the last year but every member of our staff and every Commissioner shares commitment to the rigorous investigation of miscarriages of justice. I want to thank every one of them for their hard work and resilience over this last year.
“With 1800 applications, we have referred more cases to the appeal courts, not quite its highest number ever, but a strong effort
“I look forward to the next year, in which we will continue to learn and evolve and implement our ‘Plan for Change’ following the HMCPSI inspection.”
Notes to Editors:
- You can read the CCRC’s Annual Report and Accounts here.
- The CCRC is an independent body set up under the Criminal Appeal Act 1995. It is responsible for independently reviewing suspected and alleged miscarriages of criminal justice in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. It is based in Birmingham and is funded by the Ministry of Justice.
- There are currently 16 Commissioners who bring to the CCRC considerable experience from a wide variety of backgrounds. Commissioners are appointed by the monarch on the recommendation of the Prime Minister in accordance with the Office for the Commissioner for Public Appointments’ Code of Practice.
- The CCRC considers whether, as a result of new evidence or argument, there is a real possibility that the conviction would not be upheld were a reference to be made. New evidence or argument is argument or evidence which has not been raised during the trial or on appeal. Applicants should usually have appealed first. A case can be referred in the absence of new evidence or argument or an earlier appeal only if there are “exceptional circumstances.”
- If a case is referred, it is then for the appeal court to decide whether the conviction is unsafe or the sentence unfair.
- More details about the role and work of the Criminal Cases Review Commission can be found at www.ccrc.gov.uk.
Original article link: https://ccrc.gov.uk/news/record-number-of-applications-to-the-criminal-cases-review-commission/
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