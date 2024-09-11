Scottish Government
Record number of pupils in “good or satisfactory” schools
Investment drives major improvement since 2007.
A record number of pupils in Scotland are being taught in schools in “good or satisfactory” condition, official figures show.
The 2024 School Estate Statistics show that a record 91.7% of school buildings, with a total of 647,773 pupils, are in a good or satisfactory condition.
This is an increase of 29 percentage points since April 2007. Since then, 1,139 school building projects have been completed.
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth yesterday said:
“This government is determined to deliver high quality learning environments for all pupils in Scotland – and a key part of that is delivering a world-class school estate.
“Positive school environments play a huge role in the education of Scotland’s young people and our investment is paying dividends, with a record high number of schools being in good or satisfactory condition.
“The Scottish Government is continuing its investment in the school estate through the £2 billion Learning Estate Investment Programme. As set out in our Programme for Government, construction will begin on a further eight school building projects over the next year. This means that by the end of 2027-28, Scotland will have seen 47 modern, state-of-the-art school buildings open, thanks to our investment.”
BACKGROUND
School estate statistics 2024 – gov.scot (www.gov.scot)
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/record-number-of-pupils-in-good-or-satisfactory-schools/
