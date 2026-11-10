Record number of Scottish babies breastfed

Greatest increases in most deprived areas.

Seven in 10 babies in Scotland are now breastfed after birth, the highest levels since records began, with new figures showing the greatest increases in the most deprived areas of the country.

The 2025-26 Infant Feeding statistics also reveal that breastfeeding is being maintained for longer, with over three quarters of women (77%) continuing to breastfeed by 6-8 weeks, compared to 64% in 2016-17.

To gain more insight into breastfeeding experiences and build on existing support, the Scottish Government has also announced a new infant feeding survey. This will explore factors influencing what a newborn is fed, as well as experiences of support, maternal nutrition and wider social and economic influences on families.

Public Health Minister Maree Todd said:

“Breastfeeding gives babies the best nutritional start in life, so I welcome the news that so many babies in Scotland are now being breastfed. “I also want to thank all the healthcare staff and their partner organisations who work tirelessly to help new mums to achieve their breastfeeding goals. “Our new infant feeding survey will complement these annual statistics, providing valuable insight into the experiences of new mothers across Scotland. It will enable us to continue reducing inequalities and improve outcomes for women, babies and families across the country. “We will also continue to support new parents with their infant feeding choices as we know breastfeeding may not be possible for every woman.”

UNICEF Baby Friendly Initiative Programme Director, Shereen Fisher said:

“The Scottish Infant Feeding Survey is an important opportunity to deepen our understanding of mothers’ experiences of feeding and caring for their babies, the support available to them, and the wider factors that shape their experiences. “Listening to mothers and families, and understanding where inequalities persist, is essential to improving services and ensuring every family receives compassionate, evidence-based support that responds to their needs. “We welcome the contribution this survey will make to building the evidence and shaping future support for babies and families across Scotland.”

Background

Infant Feeding statistics for 2025-2026