Scottish Government
|Printable version
Record number of Scottish students secure university place
Number of students from most deprived areas also hits new high.
A record number of Scottish students have secured places at a Scottish university this year, UCAS figures show.
Acceptances to Scottish institutions for home students increased by 7% to a new high of 31,220, according to the latest UCAS statistics.
There has also been a 12% increase in acceptances from the 20% most deprived areas in Scotland (SIMD), to all UK universities, up 540 on last year to a record 5,080.
Overall acceptances to Scottish providers is 35,930. This is an increase of 1,910 (+6%) since last year.
Minister for Higher and Further Education Graeme Dey yesterday said:
“It is hugely encouraging to see a record number of Scottish students from our most disadvantaged communities getting into university.
“This demonstrates the strong progress being made on widening access to higher education and ensuring every young person in Scotland has an equal chance of success, no matter their background or circumstance.
“We have also seen overall acceptances for Scottish students reach a new record high. These figures show the great strength and resilience of Scotland’s education system.
“Our resolute commitment to free tuition and our enhanced student support offering ensures that access to university remains based on the ability to learn and not the ability to pay, ensuring that the opportunity of a university education is available to everyone, regardless of their background.”
Background
Number of disadvantaged Scottish students getting a university place hits record high | Undergraduate | UCAS
Statistical releases – daily Clearing analysis 2024 | Undergraduate | UCAS
The Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation (SIMD) is a relative measure of deprivation across small areas (called data zones).
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/record-number-of-scottish-students-secure-university-place/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
New Welsh First Minister: First Minister John Swinney congratulates Eluned Morgan07/08/2024 11:05:00
First Minister John Swinney has passed on his best wishes to Eluned Morgan on her appointment as the First Minister of Wales.
New Welsh First Minister: First Minister John Swinney congratulates Eluned Morgan06/08/2024 16:05:00
First Minister John Swinney has passed on his best wishes to Eluned Morgan on her appointment as the First Minister of Wales.
Children (Scotland) Act 2020 - section 23(1) and section 24(1): sixth report on Scottish Ministers' duties06/08/2024 15:05:00
Sixth report on the Scottish Ministers' duties under section 23(1) (funding for alternative dispute resolution) and section 24(1)(pilot scheme for mandatory alternative dispute resolution meetings) of the Children (Scotland) Act 2020.
Radioactive Waste Management - Public Attitudes Survey for Scotland06/08/2024 13:05:00
This report summarises findings from a representative survey of the Scottish public that provides new insights into the perceptions and views towards radioactive waste management in Scotland.
Results Day 202406/08/2024 12:05:00
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth has congratulated students across Scotland as they receive their Scottish Qualification Authority (SQA) exam results.
Recovery Housing in Scotland: Mapping and capacity survey of providers 2022/2306/08/2024 10:20:00
This report provides the findings of a mapping and capacity survey of recovery housing facilities for drug and alcohol use in Scotland.
Supporting parents with children in care02/08/2024 16:10:00
£900,000 for organisations working with birth parents.
Support for actions to increase reuse and recycling02/08/2024 15:05:00
Public consultation backs transition to a circular economy.
Economic Impact of a Minimum Income Guarantee: Analysis of economic theory and policy evidence02/08/2024 13:05:00
Economic Impact of a Minimum Income Guarantee: Analysis of economic theory and policy evidence by WPI Economics on behalf of the independent Minimum Income Guarantee Expert Group.