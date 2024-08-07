Record number of Scottish students secure university place

Number of students from most deprived areas also hits new high.

A record number of Scottish students have secured places at a Scottish university this year, UCAS figures show.

Acceptances to Scottish institutions for home students increased by 7% to a new high of 31,220, according to the latest UCAS statistics.

There has also been a 12% increase in acceptances from the 20% most deprived areas in Scotland (SIMD), to all UK universities, up 540 on last year to a record 5,080.

Overall acceptances to Scottish providers is 35,930. This is an increase of 1,910 (+6%) since last year.

Minister for Higher and Further Education Graeme Dey yesterday said:

“It is hugely encouraging to see a record number of Scottish students from our most disadvantaged communities getting into university. “This demonstrates the strong progress being made on widening access to higher education and ensuring every young person in Scotland has an equal chance of success, no matter their background or circumstance. “We have also seen overall acceptances for Scottish students reach a new record high. These figures show the great strength and resilience of Scotland’s education system. “Our resolute commitment to free tuition and our enhanced student support offering ensures that access to university remains based on the ability to learn and not the ability to pay, ensuring that the opportunity of a university education is available to everyone, regardless of their background.”

The Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation (SIMD) is a relative measure of deprivation across small areas (called data zones).