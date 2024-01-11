English Heritage
|Printable version
Record Number of Women Celebrated With English Heritage Blue Plaques in 2024
Britain's first female press photographer and first female neurosurgeon among those to receive plaques.
For the first time in the history of the London Blue Plaques Scheme, which has been running for more than 150 years, more plaques will be unveiled to individual women in 2024 than in any previous year.
We launched the 'plaques for women' campaign in 2016, encouraging the public to nominate more remarkable female figures from the past. This initiative is now bearing fruit on the streets of London.
New Blue Plaques For 2024
The pioneering women who will be celebrated with blue plaques in 2024 include
- Christina Broom, believed to have been Britain's first female press photographer
- Diana Beck, celebrated as the UK's first female neurosurgeon
- Jazz singer, Adelaide Hall, one of the first Black women to secure a long-term contract at the BBC
- and Irene Barclay, the first woman to qualify as a chartered surveyor.
There will be further blue plaque recipients throughout the year.
Dr Susan Skedd, Blue Plaques Historian at English Heritage, said:
“Every year, English Heritage's blue plaques celebrate the very best of human endeavour.
“This year we are particularly pleased to be able to honour so many pioneering women who not only became female 'firsts' but who were also at the very pinnacle of achievement in their chosen fields.
“These are people who had a positive and lasting impact on our society. Their successes and the example they set helped to open doors for women of the future and we are delighted that English Heritage can play a part in ensuring that their contributions are remembered.
“English Heritage would like to thank everyone who answered our call to nominate more remarkable women for plaques. We hope that the stories behind these new plaques will inspire passers-by for generations to come.”
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/about-us/search-news/record-number-of-women-celebrated-with-english-heritage-blue-plaques-in-2024-1/
