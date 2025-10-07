Welsh Government
Record number of young people sign-up for cheaper bus fares
A record number of young people are taking full advantage of the new £1 bus fare scheme by signing up for a free mytravelpass.
The Welsh Government initiative, which is currently open for 16-21year olds, has seen a record number of young people apply for a MyTravel pass with Transport for Wales receiving more than 26,000 new applications – a 38% increase - since the launch of the scheme in July.
From next month (3 November) the pilot is being extended further to offer the same reduced fares to all 5–15-year-olds. But unlike 16–21-year-olds, this age group won’t need to present a mytravelpass to the driver as proof of age.
The scheme offers unlimited affordable bus travel for young people to help them access education, training, employment, and leisure. It also helps to support the Welsh Government’s efforts to encourage more people to use public transport, reduce carbon emissions and tackle poverty.
Single fares cost just £1 with £3 day tickets available too, allowing young people to access unlimited travel with any participating bus services.
Speaking at Rhyl bus station, Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said:
I am delighted that the scheme is already proving to be popular with young people across Wales.
Cutting the cost of travel for young people is vitally important in our ambition to provide better transport for all and encourage more people to choose public transport.
We know the scheme is making a real difference for 16–21-year-olds and with the pilot being extended to 5–15-year-olds next month even more young people will get the chance to benefit from cheaper fares.
Full details of the scheme and participating bus services are available on mytravelpass | Home website.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/record-number-young-people-sign-cheaper-bus-fares
