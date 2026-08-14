Homeless Link
|Printable version
Record numbers in TA but signs of hope
Homeless Link responds to the statutory homelessness statistics for Q4 2025/26
On 13 August, the government’s Statutory homelessness in England statistics for January to March 2026 were published. Key findings include:
- On 31 March 2026,135,580 households were in temporary accommodation, an increase of 1.1% on the previous quarter. This is a record high for households with and without children.
- Between January and March 2026, 83,850 households were assessed as owed a duty to prevent or relieve homelessness, a decrease of 2.1% on the same period in the previous year.
- Within this, 39,200 households were assessed as being threatened with homelessness and therefore owed a prevention duty, up 1.8% compared to last year.
- 44,650 households were initially assessed as homeless and therefore owed a relief duty, down 5.3% compared to last year.
- The number of households successfully securing accommodation for six months or more after their prevention duty ends has increased by 3.6 percentage points in comparison to the previous year, to 54.7% of households.
- Conversely, the number of people experiencing homelessness after their prevention duty ends has decreased by 2.4 percentage points in comparison to the previous year, to 25% of households.
Fiona Colley, Director of Policy & Communications at Homeless Link, the national membership body for frontline homelessness services, commented:
“It is terrible to see the number of families and children trapped in unsuitable and health-threatening temporary accommodation continue to grow. However we are heartened to see positive signs in other parts of the system, with a decrease in households being found to be at risk of or experiencing homelessness, and more households having their homelessness prevented.
“We have welcomed the Prime Minister's pledge to end rough sleeping, and the record levels of additional funding to back this. We now need that same political drive focused on a coordinated effort to prevent and end all forms of homelessness.
“All of government must work together and be held accountable to ensure that people are not being pushed into homelessness through a lack of preventative support, whether that be in social security or healthcare. We are calling for a cross-government taskforce to lead on this ambition.
“We are also clear that the system and the way it is funded must be transformed from a patchwork of crisis interventions to a sustainable model rooted in prevention and long-term support. With the Prime Minister’s stated support for the idea of a ‘national housing first philosophy’, we hope his government will have the political will to make the bold choices needed to end homelessness for good.”
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/record-numbers-in-ta-but-signs-of-hope/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Consumer Standards: why smaller Registered Providers shouldn’t ignore them11/08/2026 15:20:00
If you're a smaller Registered Provider (RP), it can be easy to assume that the consumer standards are something only larger providers need to worry about.
Bentley opens new national grants programme to strengthen support for charities and disadvantaged communities across the UK10/08/2026 11:20:00
National grants available of between £4,000 and £2,000.
Real change possible as rough sleeping in London continues to fall05/08/2026 14:05:00
Homeless Link responds to the CHAIN report for Q1 2026/27
Applications now open for autumn leadership programmes and qualifications04/08/2026 11:10:00
Homeless Link are delighted to share two funded learning and development opportunities for people working across the homelessness sector this autumn.
Will Burnham take Housing First national?30/07/2026 10:05:00
The question is no longer whether a Housing First philosophy works, but whether the political system is ready to embrace it, says Sophie Boobis, Homeless Link's Head of Policy and Research, in an article for Inside Housing.
Grants supporting newcomers to the UK via Henry Smith Foundation22/07/2026 14:05:00
The Welcome for Newcomers Fund will support organisations and partnerships whose charitable purpose is to support newcomers to the UK. Those applying should have ongoing, long-term access to safe physical spaces and have a proven track record of providing comprehensive help through three core elements of ‘Welcome’ work.
Pneumococcal vaccination set to be offered to people experiencing homelessness21/07/2026 16:20:00
The pneumococcal vaccine provides some protection against illnesses caused by pneumococcal bacteria. Pneumococcal bacteria causes pneumococcal infection, which can lead to serious illnesses like pneumonia and bacterial meningitis.
Homelessness organisations welcome commitment from Andy Burnham21/07/2026 12:25:00
Homeless Link, the umbrella body representing 750 frontline homelessness organisations in England has welcomed Andy Burnham's words as he entered Downing Street.