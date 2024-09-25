Record numbers join the NDA group graduate programme

Over 100 graduates recently (23 September 2024) joined the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority group as applications opened for 2025.

As applications opened for 2025, the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) group also welcomed its largest ever cohort of graduates, with more than 100 new recruits ready to support delivery of one of the world’s most important environmental programmes.

This week over 100 recently graduated professionals start their new roles supporting the NDA group’s mission to decommission nuclear sites, manage the UK’s radioactive waste and transport materials globally.

It’s the largest intake to join the programme since its launch two years ago, providing experience throughout the NDA group as part of a two-year scheme. It sees recruits moving between functions and operating companies to complete a series of secondments, building knowledge and experience, as well as growing networks.

Jacq Longrigg, NDA Group People Development Director, recently said:

Our mission is so long-term that it stretches into the next century and our work is growing, as we take on responsibility for decommissioning more of the UK’s nuclear sites. Around 6,000 people applied to join us this year and we increased the number of opportunities, up from 60 in 2023, to reflect the scale of our work. We’re so proud to welcome over 100 graduates and look forward to seeing their careers develop as they contribute to our nationally important mission.

Last year the cohort was the most diverse yet and the NDA group continue to build on this progress with an even higher proportion of graduates this year identifying as an ethnic minority and reporting being a person with a disability. This year 20% of graduates are also from disadvantaged backgrounds.

NDA group graduate programme 2024 cohort

This year’s intake has started as recruitment opens for the 2025 graduate programme with a target of recruiting 120 graduates across a range of technical and business functions, based at locations across the UK.

From engineering and procurement, to IT and digital, environmental protection, or finance and risk, the programme provides one of the most diverse range of opportunities available. You can apply here: Our graduate roles - The NDA group.

Izzy Thomas-Horton recently completed the graduate programme after securing a job with the NDA as a Junior Sustainability Advisor. She recently said:

I was attracted to the NDA group because of the scale of the mission and the opportunity to contribute to such an important mission. During my two years on the programme, I’ve worked across multiple disciplines and got the chance to work in central government at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero. I’m grateful for the focus there has been on my development, from having a mentor to completing training courses - I would highly recommend this experience. Whatever your degree subject or career aspirations, it’s likely there is a role for you.

Candidates gain experience in the NDA and its subsidiary companies including Sellafield, Nuclear Restoration Services, Nuclear Waste Services or Nuclear Transport Solutions. NDA graduates benefit from:

A starting salary of £30,000 and 25-days annual leave, plus bank holidays, as well as six discretionary days leave for study and relocation.

A comprehensive package of benefits including pension, professional institute membership and additional support with travel, relocation, training and development

A commitment to personal and professional development, including a dedicated mentor and access to a team of experts.

In addition to the NDA group graduate programme, applications are also being welcomed for the highly-acclaimed Nuclear Graduates programme which sees the NDA partner with other leading employers in the nuclear sector.

Both schemes are open for applications until the end of November 2024. Shortlisted candidates will be invited to attend a recruitment and assessment event at Manchester Central in February 2025.

Both the NDA group graduate programme and Nuclear Graduates schemes are powered by NDA subsidiary Energus.

To find out more, visit Graduates - The NDA group or Nuclear Graduates.