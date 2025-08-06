Record numbers of hip and knee operations performed last year

Increase in planned operations across NHS Scotland.

There has been an increase in planned operations across NHS Scotland, as recent statistics reveal that the number of hip and knee arthroplasty operations reached an all-time high in 2024.

The statistics from The Scottish Arthroplasty Project reported that 17,399 first (primary) hip or knee replacements performed in NHS Scotland hospitals in 2024 compared to 15,908 in 2019.

The annual report also showed that over the last 10 years the mean length of hospital stays, for both primary hip and primary knee procedures, has decreased from 5 days to 2.6 days.

Separately, latest published data shows that there has been a 7.7% increase in planned operations across all procedures compared to the same month last year.

Extra investment to tackle NHS waits is expected to deliver more than 300,000 appointments and procedures this year.

Health Secretary Neil Gray yesterday said:

“These figures show our plan to bring down waiting lists in the NHS is working, making it easier for people in Scotland living with a chronic painful condition to get the treatment or procedure they need. "I am also pleased to see that patients are spending less time in the hospital following hip, knee, or shoulder replacements, thanks to advancements in both surgical techniques and pain management. “We will continue to drive improvements like these in the months ahead and I would like to thank NHS staff across the country for their outstanding efforts in facilitating this additional activity, which is positively impacting people's lives.”

Background

The Scottish Arthroplasty Project is one of the oldest arthroplasty registries in the world. It is a member of the International Society of Arthroplasty Registries. The Scottish Arthroplasty Project produces high quality data with the principal aim of providing quality assurance and adverse outcome monitoring of major joint replacement surgery within NHS Scotland.

The full dataset can be viewed at Scottish Arthroplasty Project

The full dataset can be viewed at Cancelled planned operations