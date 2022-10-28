Department of Health and Social Care
Record numbers of staff working in the NHS
Record numbers of staff are working in the NHS, latest provisional data published by NHS Digital shows.
- Data also shows record numbers of doctors working in NHS hospitals
There are over 1.2 million full-time equivalent staff working in NHS trusts and clinical commissioning groups in England - over 31,000 more people compared to a year ago, up by over 2.5%.
Latest data published by NHS Digital shows that, compared to August 2021, there are also over 3,700 more doctors and over 9,100 more nurses working in the NHS.
Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Steve Barclay yesterday said:
More healthcare staff means better care for patients, which is why it’s fantastic to see a record number of over 1.2 million staff working hard in the NHS.
With over 3,700 more doctors and 9,100 more nurses, we are really putting patients first and NHS England is developing a long term workforce plan so we can continue to recruit and retain more NHS staff.
Thanks to all our doctors, nurses and NHS healthcare staff who work tirelessly to look after us and our loved ones and continue to inspire future generations to join this rewarding career.
The government continues to deliver on its commitment to recruit 50,000 more nurses by 2024, with 29,000 more nurses since September 2019.
Notes to Editors:
- NHS Workforce Statistics – July 2022 (Including selected provisional statistics for August 2022) are published by NHS Digital: NHS Workforce Statistics - July 2022 (Including selected provisional statistics for August 2022) – NHS Digital
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/record-numbers-of-staff-working-in-the-nhs
