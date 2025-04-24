Record numbers playing sport and taking part in physical activity

The number of inactive adults, those doing less than 30 minutes of activity a week, is down, with this number falling by 121,000 in the last 12 months.

This reflects significant progress, especially considering the huge disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and is testament to the hard work of many organisations across the sport and physical activity sector.

Our Active Lives Adult Survey Report also gives us a detailed understanding of the factors that influence how likely a person is to be active.

A person’s age, sex, gender, ethnicity, socio-economic group, whether they have a disability or long-term health condition, and the place they live in are all significant factors impacting our relationship with sport and physical activity.

The report shows some positive changes – since the survey began, the number of older adults (aged 55+) who are meeting the Chief Medical Officers’ guidelines has increased from 51% to 58% (2.5m people), while the number of people who are disabled or living with a long-term health condition has increased from 44% to 48% (470,000 people).

However, it also underlines that many longstanding inequalities remain, with women, those from lower socio-economic groups and Black and Asian people still less likely to be active than others. When a person has two or more of these characteristics, such as a black disabled person or an Asian man from a lower socio-economic group, the results are compounded.

Sport England’s long-term strategy, Uniting the Movement, prioritises tackling these longstanding inequalities.