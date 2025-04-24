Sport England
|Printable version
Record numbers playing sport and taking part in physical activity
Significant growth in activity levels for older adults and disabled people but more work to do to support those living in the most deprived places.
The number of people playing sport and taking part in physical activity in England is at the highest level on record, according to our latest Active Lives Adult Survey Report, which we’ve published today.
The new figures show that, between November 2023 and November 2024, 63.7% of the adult population met the Chief Medical Officers’ guidelines of doing 150 minutes, or more, of moderate intensity physical activity a week.
That’s equivalent to 30 million adults in England playing sport or taking part in physical activity every week – up more than 2.4m from when we first published the survey results in 2016.
Read Nick's reflection on today's report
The number of inactive adults, those doing less than 30 minutes of activity a week, is down, with this number falling by 121,000 in the last 12 months.
This reflects significant progress, especially considering the huge disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and is testament to the hard work of many organisations across the sport and physical activity sector.
Our Active Lives Adult Survey Report also gives us a detailed understanding of the factors that influence how likely a person is to be active.
A person’s age, sex, gender, ethnicity, socio-economic group, whether they have a disability or long-term health condition, and the place they live in are all significant factors impacting our relationship with sport and physical activity.
The report shows some positive changes – since the survey began, the number of older adults (aged 55+) who are meeting the Chief Medical Officers’ guidelines has increased from 51% to 58% (2.5m people), while the number of people who are disabled or living with a long-term health condition has increased from 44% to 48% (470,000 people).
However, it also underlines that many longstanding inequalities remain, with women, those from lower socio-economic groups and Black and Asian people still less likely to be active than others. When a person has two or more of these characteristics, such as a black disabled person or an Asian man from a lower socio-economic group, the results are compounded.
Sport England’s long-term strategy, Uniting the Movement, prioritises tackling these longstanding inequalities.
Download the report : Active Lives Adult Survey November 2023-24 Report
Minister's comments
"We want adults from all walks of life to be able to access sport and get active.
"Today’s data shows that we need to do more. This government will place tackling inactivity at the heart of our preventative health agenda, and we will work to empower local communities to have the facilities, resources and support they need so that everyone can lead a healthy and active life."
Stephanie Peacock
Sports Minister
Original article link: https://www.sportengland.org/news-and-inspiration/record-numbers-playing-sport-and-taking-part-physical-activity
Latest News from
Sport England
Statement issued following Supreme Court ruling16/04/2025 14:05:00
Following today's ruling by the Supreme Court that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex, the concept of which has been ruled to be binary, we've issued the below statement.
Chief executive welcomes Government funding for sports facilities24/03/2025 10:20:00
The Government has announced £100 million to upgrade sports facilities across the United Kingdom
Chief executive responds to Government Bill12/03/2025 12:15:00
The Planning and Infrastructure Bill could impact our statutory consultee role on planning applications involving playing fields.
Response to Government announcement on our statutory consultee role11/03/2025 13:05:00
The Government recently (09 March 2025) announced plans for the removal of our role as statutory consultee on planning applications.
New figures illustrate impact of investing in physical activity28/02/2025 10:10:00
We commissioned research to provide an updated calculation of the social and economic value of sport and physical activity in England
First 53 Place Expansion Partnerships announced28/02/2025 09:10:00
We're extending our work in communities across the country to ensure those in greatest need can be active
What's the social value of sport in your area?31/01/2025 10:10:00
We’ve published a local breakdown of the annual social value of sport and physical activity, presenting the figures by region, active partnership and local authority.
Funding available for facilities damaged by extreme weather28/01/2025 09:05:00
We'll prioritise support from our Movement Fund for sports and activities that need help to recover quickly.