Record numbers using NHS App to manage health

Record numbers of people are using the NHS App to manage their health, according to the latest statistics.

The NHS has released a Spotify Wrapped-style end-of-year update which shows the NHS App now has more than 39 million registered users.

A total of 67.8 million repeat prescriptions were also ordered through the app in the past 12 months (1 December 2024 to 30 November 2025).

The latest usage figures show 62.3 million logins for the NHS App during November alone – a 43% increase on the monthly average over the past 12 months. There were also 20.8 million views of GP health records, 6.6 million appointments managed for hospital and other secondary care services, and 6.3 million repeat prescriptions ordered during November.

New analysis from NHS England has also found that more than 313,000 people used the app on Christmas Day last year, with over 200 logins every 60 seconds on average.

New features that have been added to the app this year include an Amazon-style prescription tracker – available at nearly 2,000 pharmacies – that lets patients see when their medication is ready to be collected, and a new family feature that makes it easier for parents and carers to manage their loved ones’ health.

The NHS App will also be a key part of the new NHS Online service which is due to launch in 2027 and will allow patients to book directly through the app to see specialists from around the country online, without leaving their home or having to wait longer for a face-to-face appointment.

Jules Hunt, Interim Director General for Technology, Digital and Data, said: “The NHS is there for people all day, every day and it’s great to see that over 300,000 people opened up the NHS App on Christmas Day last year to get the help they needed.

“Nearly 40 million people in England are now registered with the NHS App and I’d encourage anyone who needs it to log into the app over the festive season to take advantage of the range of features it now offers – from tracking when your prescription is ready to checking the latest health advice.

“As ever, please continue to use A&E and 999 in life-threatening emergencies or use 111 Online and other services through the NHS App for less urgent conditions.”

Health Innovation Minister Dr Zubir Ahmed said: “It shows how convenient it is to have the NHS in your pocket that record numbers of patients have used the App this year.

“From prescription trackers to family features, we’ve upgraded the app this year to make it more helpful, and we are striving to deliver more improvements in the New Year as we build towards the launch of the NHS virtual hospital.

“Our 10 Year Health Plan is already shifting care from analogue to digital and building an NHS that is fit for the future and fit for us all.”

Background

The NHS has also published a list of 12 Ways to Use the NHS App at Christmas:

Medications

1. Order a repeat prescription and check when it’s ready

2. Nominate a pharmacy to make it easier to collect prescriptions

Health advice

6. Have your GP health record to hand when you’re on the move

7. Find Services near you like sexual health clinics and dentists

8. Check your health status for your new year resolutions with the BMI, BP and Heart Age tool

Appointments

9. Check and manage hospital appointments and GP ones

10. Turn on message notifications to avoid missing appointments from your GP and Hospital

Get involved in improving the NHS