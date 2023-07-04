Scottish Government
|Printable version
Record pay award for NHS workers
Biggest pay uplift since devolution for senior medical and dental staff.
The Scottish Government has accepted the 6% pay increase for senior NHS staff recommended by the independent Doctors and Dentists Pay Review Body (DDRB).
The award will mean NHS Scotland senior medical and dental staff, general medical practitioners and general dental practitioners will receive a 6% pay increase for this year, backdated to 1 April 2023.
For a consultant this means a rise of £5,488 at the bottom of the pay scale and £7,292 at the top.
Health Secretary Michael Matheson yesterday said:
“The NHS has faced substantial challenges over the last few years, and staff have been working tirelessly to continue to provide care while under increased pressure. This award demonstrates the value we have for all our senior medical and dental staff and the invaluable contribution they make.
“It’s crucial that we continue to not only recruit and build our future NHS workforce, but also retain expertise within and this award will mean our staff remain the best paid in the UK – and an overall minimum increase of 10.5% over the past two years.
“We continue to negotiate with BMA Scotland Junior Doctors Committee and hope reach a separate pay settlement for 2023/24 for junior doctors soon.”
Background
The 6% pay uplift will be applied to all senior NHS Medical and Dental staffing grades
.
The Scottish Government, BMA Scotland and other relevant bodies all participated and provided evidence to the DDRB to allow them to make their independent recommendations.
This year’s award builds on the 4.5% pay uplift awarded in 2022. This means staff have received a minimum 10.5% pay increase over the last two years which equates to a £9,428 rise for a new Consultant, and £12,528 for a Consultant at the top of their pay scale.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/record-pay-award-for-nhs-workers/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Scottish Welfare Fund: action plan04/07/2023 15:05:00
Sets out improvements to the way crisis support is delivered in Scotland.
Further investment in cancer support services04/07/2023 12:05:00
A partnership to support cancer patients and their families to deal with the financial, emotional and physical health effects of the disease is to be extended with a further investment of £9 million.
Scotland’s fallen footballing heroes remembered04/07/2023 09:05:00
The role played by professional footballers, and the many others who served at the Battle of the Somme, has been marked at a ceremony in France.
Encouraging Fair Work03/07/2023 15:05:00
Applicants for public sector grants must support better pay and conditions for workers in order to qualify, under new strengthened criteria which has come into force.
The Elizabeth Sword03/07/2023 13:05:00
His Majesty King Charles III will be presented with a new sword as Scotland marks the Coronation in Edinburgh this week.
Scotland prepares for world’s biggest cycling event03/07/2023 12:05:00
One month until 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships.
Resilience committee to discuss potential junior doctors’ industrial action03/07/2023 12:05:00
SGoRR will meet on Monday to consider contingency planning options.
Strengthening the safety net03/07/2023 09:25:00
Action plan to ensure Scottish Welfare Fund reaches those in most need.
A new deal with local government30/06/2023 16:20:00
Verity House Agreement signed by First Minister and COSLA President.