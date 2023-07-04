Record pay award for NHS workers

Biggest pay uplift since devolution for senior medical and dental staff.

The Scottish Government has accepted the 6% pay increase for senior NHS staff recommended by the independent Doctors and Dentists Pay Review Body (DDRB).

The award will mean NHS Scotland senior medical and dental staff, general medical practitioners and general dental practitioners will receive a 6% pay increase for this year, backdated to 1 April 2023.

For a consultant this means a rise of £5,488 at the bottom of the pay scale and £7,292 at the top.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson yesterday said:

“The NHS has faced substantial challenges over the last few years, and staff have been working tirelessly to continue to provide care while under increased pressure. This award demonstrates the value we have for all our senior medical and dental staff and the invaluable contribution they make. “It’s crucial that we continue to not only recruit and build our future NHS workforce, but also retain expertise within and this award will mean our staff remain the best paid in the UK – and an overall minimum increase of 10.5% over the past two years. “We continue to negotiate with BMA Scotland Junior Doctors Committee and hope reach a separate pay settlement for 2023/24 for junior doctors soon.”

Background

The 6% pay uplift will be applied to all senior NHS Medical and Dental staffing grades .

The Scottish Government, BMA Scotland and other relevant bodies all participated and provided evidence to the DDRB to allow them to make their independent recommendations.

This year’s award builds on the 4.5% pay uplift awarded in 2022. This means staff have received a minimum 10.5% pay increase over the last two years which equates to a £9,428 rise for a new Consultant, and £12,528 for a Consultant at the top of their pay scale.