Record renewable energy output

Green sector delivered more electricity than Scotland used for first time.

Renewable technologies generated the equivalent of 113% of Scotland’s overall electricity consumption in 2022, new statistics show.

This is the highest recorded to date, and a 26 percentage point increase compared to 2021.

The Scottish Government is taking action to scale up renewable technologies to transform and expand Scotland’s clean energy generation sector.

It is also working to ensure Scotland maximises the economic benefits the sector will bring through commitments such as providing up to £500million to leverage private investments to support infrastructure and the offshore wind supply chain.

Energy Secretary Neil Gray said:

“This is a significant milestone in Scotland’s journey to Net Zero. For the first time Scotland has produced more renewable electricity than it consumed, demonstrating the enormous potential of Scotland’s green economy. “Scotland has the skills, talent and natural resources to become a global renewables powerhouse. Our ambition is not only to generate enough green electricity to power Scotland’s homes and businesses, but also export electricity to our neighbours, supporting jobs here in Scotland and the decarbonisation ambitions of our partners. “The significant growth in renewables will deliver a climate friendly energy system that delivers affordable, resilient and clean energy supplies for Scotland's households, business and communities. “We will soon be publishing our Green Industrial Strategy setting out the steps we will take to maximise the benefits that Scotland’s abundant natural resources can deliver in creating new jobs and opportunities across the country. “But in a number of areas progress is being held back by factors such as grid capacity and the lack of a market mechanism for the likes of pumped hydro storage, which is why we need urgent investment from the UK Government now and more consistent commitment to industry in the years ahead.”

Background

Energy Statistics for Scotland.