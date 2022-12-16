Ofcom
|Printable version
Record rollout of faster internet connections
More than four in ten homes can now access faster, more reliable internet connections, as the rollout of full-fibre technology continues at record pace.
- Full-fibre broadband now available to more than 12 million homes
- 5G reaches seven in ten properties
- Number of households without access to decent broadband falls by a third
Ofcom’s annual Connected Nations report, which measures the availability of broadband and mobile services across the UK, found that full-fibre connections are now available to 12.4 million households (42%) – an increase of 4.3 million from last year.
Full-fibre connections – along with upgraded cable networks – can deliver download speeds of one gigabit per second (Gbit/s) or higher. In total, gigabit-capable broadband through a range of technologies is now available to 70% of the UK (nearly 21 million homes), up from 47% last year.
With households now using 482 GB of data a month on average, full fibre can better support families who need to stream, work, game, video-call and study online all at the same time.
But still only around 25% of households are taking it up where it is available to them. Customers who are out of contract could potentially upgrade to a discounted full fibre package without paying more than they currently do.
Connecting hard-to-reach areas
The vast majority (97%) of UK homes can now get superfast broadband, which provides download speeds of at least 30 Mbit/s; although more than a quarter (27%) who have access to it have not taken it up.
However, nearly 80,000 homes and businesses (0.3%) do not have access to ‘decent’ broadband, defined by the Government as offering download speeds of 10 Mbit/s and upload speeds of 1 Mbit/s. Many of these are in the hardest-to-reach parts of the UK.
This figure has fallen from 123,000 last year, and we estimate that a further 15,000 of these premises will be covered by publicly-funded rollout schemes in the next 12 months.
Satellite broadband can also be an alternative for people who do not have access to traditional broadband services.
Thousands of customers in the UK are now taking low earth orbit satellite broadband services, and the Government recently announced a new trial to deliver high-speed internet to more than a dozen very hard-to-reach locations across the country using satellite.
“Millions more people are benefitting from faster, more reliable internet as the rapid rollout of full-fibre broadband continues. That can be particularly important at this time of year, as online shopping peaks and people stream festive favourites.
It’s also encouraging to see more people in hard-to-reach areas get access to decent broadband, as work continues to connect rural communities.”
Lindsey Fussell, Ofcom’s Network and Communications Group Director
5G coverage increasing
The rollout of 5G has also rapidly increased in the last year. We estimate that around seven in ten UK properties are in areas where 5G is available from at least one mobile network operator, up from about half last year.
Around one in five mobile handsets are now 5G-capable, a figure that has doubled over the past 12 months, while 5G traffic has trebled over the same period and now makes up almost 10% of all mobile traffic.
Notes
- An interactive version of the report, published yesterday, allows people to look up how coverage compares in their area.
- Ofcom has also published the International Broadband Scorecard, which compares broadband availability and take-up across 17 different nations.
- We estimate that 5G is available from at least one mobile network operator in the vicinity of 67-77% of premises. This range covers our measures for Very High and High Confidence of coverage and is based on the information provided to us by operators and informed by our own measurement work.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2022/record-rollout-of-faster-internet-connections
Latest News from
Ofcom
It won’t be lonely this Christmas for smart speaker users14/12/2022 16:10:00
Smart speakers are playing an important role in combatting loneliness for people who live on their own, according to new Ofcom research.
Ofcom seeking views on proposed changes to BBC’s Operating Licence requirements14/12/2022 15:10:00
Ofcom is consulting on proposed changes to the BBC’s Operating Licence.
Ofcom's Proposed Plan of Work 2023/2414/12/2022 14:10:00
We have today published Ofcom’s proposed Plan of Work for 2023/24, outlining our areas of work for the next financial year.
Does Ofcom regulate Netflix?09/12/2022 09:20:00
We’re sometimes contacted by people who’ve seen something they found harmful or offensive on a streaming – also known as a video on demand (VOD) – service like Netflix, and want to know what action Ofcom might take. The simple answer is that Ofcom does not regulate Netflix although we do regulate many other similar services.
Why two TV shows featuring Gordon Ramsay broke our rules on offensive language06/12/2022 09:10:00
Yesterday, we announced that two TV programmes, featuring Gordon Ramsay , broke our broadcasting rules, because they included offensive language but were shown before the 9pm watershed.
Pandemic no longer excuse for missing delivery targets, Ofcom warns Royal Mail02/12/2022 13:15:00
Ofcom has warned Royal Mail that it cannot continue to rely on the impact of Covid-19 as an excuse for poor delivery performance, after the company missed several regulatory targets last year due to the pandemic.
Ofcom probes transparency of telecoms price rises01/12/2022 15:15:00
Ofcom has today launched an industry-wide enforcement programme into whether in-contract price rises were set out clearly enough by phone and broadband companies before customers signed up
Gill Whitehead to lead Ofcom’s new online safety role30/11/2022 16:10:00
Gill Whitehead, a former Google executive and one of the UK’s senior leaders in data and technology, is joining Ofcom to oversee its new duties as the regulator for online safety.