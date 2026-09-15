Record Senedd election turnout highlights voter confidence, but action needed on abuse and misinformation

Voters in Wales turned out in record numbers for the 2026 Senedd election and remain highly satisfied with the voting process, according to new research published by the Electoral Commission.

Turnout, at 51.7%, was the highest recorded at any Senedd election and the first time it exceeded 50%. Public confidence in the running of elections remains high – with 94% of voters in Wales satisfied with the process of voting, and 86% confident the elections were well run. 99% said it was easy to complete the ballot paper and 97% were aware that Senedd elections were happening.

The Senedd election brought significant changes for voters including a new voting system, new constituencies and an increase in the number of Members of the Senedd. Electoral administrators worked tirelessly to deliver these complex changes successfully. The Commission worked closely with stakeholders to run an integrated programme of public awareness, education and partnership work to raise awareness of these changes and increase participation at the election.

Despite high levels of participation, the Commission’s report also highlights several issues that should be addressed for future elections:

54% of candidates said they experienced problems with harassment, intimidation, or threats with women more likely to experience abuse

more than half of people saw misinformation ahead of the elections, and 12% saw deepfake material

31% of people were not confident they understood the new voting system and 17% weren’t aware the system had changed

only 35% of 16–17-year-olds reported learning anything in school or college ahead of the election about voting, elections, or how democracy works

Rhydian Thomas, Head of the Electoral Commission Wales, said:

“The continuing trend of high voter satisfaction in how elections are run, and increased turnout, are encouraging signs. Partners across Wales including Returning Officers, electoral administrators, candidates, the police forces, charities and civil society organisations worked closely to ensure these polls were delivered successfully and voters understood how to participate. “Despite increased turnout, rising levels of candidate abuse and misinformation remain concerning. Without improvements to candidate safety, there is a significant risk that people will be put off standing in future elections. Our report calls on parties to promote respectful campaigning, and on the Welsh and UK governments and social media platforms to take action to protect voters from misinformation and remove abusive content.” “Young people continue to tell us they want more democratic education in school so they can navigate a changing electoral landscape and participate effectively in our democracy. We are committed to working with the Welsh Government and our partners to ensure young people in Wales have access to high-quality, impartial democratic education and can navigate mis and disinformation.”

You can view the full report on the Commission’s website.

Notes to Editors

Public opinion data are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 1,771 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 8 May and 1 June 2026. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all adults (aged 16+) in Wales.

Data on candidate experiences are taken from the Commission’s May 2026 candidate survey run in partnership with Dr Sofia Collignon and Dr. Wolfgang Rudig (Mile End Institute, Queen Mary University of London).

Individual candidate spending returns from the Senedd election have also been published today, to give voters transparency over the money spent during the campaign. The data can be viewed on the Commission’s website. Most candidates who stood, represented a political party, with just 30 individual candidates standing. Party spending returns will be published at a later date.

Reports on the 2026 Scottish Parliamentand England local elections have also been published today and can be viewed on the Commission’s website.

The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK. We work to promote public confidence in the democratic process and ensure its integrity by:

enabling the delivery of free and fair elections and referendums, focusing on the needs of electors and addressing the changing environment to ensure every vote remains secure and accessible

regulating political finance – taking proactive steps to increase transparency, ensure compliance and pursue breaches

using our expertise to make and advocate for changes to our democracy,

aiming to improve fairness, transparency and efficiency

The Commission was set up in 2000 and reports to the UK, Welsh and Scottish Parliaments.

Related content

Report on the 2026 Senedd elections

This report highlights the success of delivering the elections while identifying key priorities for the future, including voter education, accessibility, tackling misinformation, and addressing abuse of candidates.