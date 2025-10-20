Record single flight of illegal migrants returned under new deal

The number of illegal migrants returned under the UK-France deal has reached 42 after 16 were returned to France in largest group flight yet.

A record number of 16 illegal migrants have been returned to France this week in the largest group flight yet, bringing the total number of returns to 42.

The Home Secretary has pledged to “scale up removals to France” in a stark warning to those attempting to enter the country illegally.

The previous government’s Rwanda policy consumed years of effort and hundreds of millions in public funds yet removed only four people. Within weeks of our new arrangement with France, the Government has successfully removed 42 illegal migrants.

The UK-France treaty allows the rapid detention and removal of individuals who enter illegally via small boats.

Further flights to France under this pilot scheme are scheduled to take place over the coming days and weeks, as the Government looks to work with the French government to scale up the scheme.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said:

For many years, illegal migrants entered our country with no consequence. This is the largest return flight under our historic deal with the French. And it sends a warning to those considering entering this country illegally: if you come here by small boat, you can be sent back. This is just the beginning – I will scale up these removals to France. And I will do whatever it takes to secure our borders.”

This comes after the UK Government sent border security officers to the Balkans last week to disrupt illegal migration routes and explore new enforcement techniques that could see UK law enforcement and border security operations alongside Frontex in the Western Balkans to track down and arrest people smugglers.

This follows the UK National Crime Agency leading 350 disruptions of immigration crime networks over the last year – its highest level on record and a 40% increase on the previous 12 months.

The UK Government continues to work with France to operate a tightly controlled legal route for an equal number of eligible individuals to come to the UK, subject to rigorous security checks. This legal pathway reflects the strength of the UK-France relationship.

This pilot scheme will continue to be ramped up, with both countries having committed to continuously improving the process of this innovative approach.

This continued work as part of the government’s plan for change demonstrates the comprehensive approach to securing borders through international cooperation, operational enforcement, and decisive action against criminal networks facilitating illegal migration.