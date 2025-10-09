Record summer of NHS activity

NHS staff delivered record levels of elective and cancer care for the summer months according to data published today.

A record 4.60 million elective cases were managed by the NHS between June and August – up 138,000 on last year (4.46 million), while 210,946 more cases joined the waiting list in the same period.

The NHS also delivered almost 7.5 million tests and checks – over a quarter of a million more than in summer 2024 (7.48 million vs 7.21 million) – and a record 654,640 patients received a cancer diagnosis or had the disease ruled out within the target 28 days.

This is 28,560 more patients than in summer 2024, with an extra 2,420 patients starting cancer treatment within 62 days of a diagnosis (59,663 vs 57,243).

The record-breaking summer came despite 5 days of strikes by resident doctors from Friday 25 July to Wednesday 30 July, where 54,095 appointments and procedures were postponed – and in addition to being a time when many staff take well deserved summer leave.

Yet thanks to efforts of NHS staff, the number of treatments delivered per working day was up 4.4% on last August, meaning the NHS is just 1 days’ worth of activity behind delivering on our targets for elective care.

The overall waiting list rose by 11,988 in August to 7.41 million, an estimated 6.26 million patients. However, the NHS has been expanding a range of measures to help keep some patients off the waiting list that would be better treated elsewhere.

Between April and August more than half a million patients (589,336) have avoided an unnecessary hospital referral through Advice and Guidance, where GPs access advice directly from consultants for their patients.

A record summer of demand in urgent and emergency care shows every sign of continuing into the autumn, with this September being the busiest on record for A&E and ambulance services.

There were 2.31 million A&E attendances last month, a 4% rise on last September (2.21 million). Despite this, a greater proportion of patients were seen within 4 hours compared to last year (75% vs 74.2%).

It was also a record September for ambulance staff with 761,433 incidents, a 6% rise on 721,003 in September 2024.

As of 1 October, GP phone lines have been freed up as practices keep online consultation tools running throughout working hours. The aim is to ease pressure on other parts of the health service, including A&Es this winter.

Professor Meghana Pandit, NHS National Medical Director, said: “NHS staff made history this summer, delivering record-breaking levels of care for this time of year.

“But we’re not slowing down.

“With A&E and ambulance demand already higher than last year, staff are gearing up for a tough looking winter.

“As ever, the public can play their part by getting your flu, Covid, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) jabs if eligible, using NHS 111 for non-urgent help, and calling 999 or visiting A&E for life-threatening emergencies”.

Health Minister Stephen Kinnock said: “This has been a record-breaking summer for the NHS, with more cancer cases diagnosed or ruled out and more tests and checks delivered than any summer before.

“We know there’s more to do – that’s why we’re pressing ahead with new surgical hubs, evening and weekend scans, and cutting-edge technology to get millions more patients treated on time.

“Backed by £29 billion in extra funding this year, our investment and reforms are delivering real results for patients – and none of it would be possible without the tireless commitment of our NHS staff.

“Through our Plan for Change we are making our NHS fit for the future”.

Eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine changed for this autumn and winter following the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation recommendation that it should be offered to people aged 75 or over, anyone with a weakened immune system, or those living in older adult care homes.

The NHS is urging people to check they are still eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine before booking – the NHS website sets out whether your age, health condition or medication means you are eligible, and your GP practice or pharmacist will confirm this before giving you the vaccine.

Flu vaccines are available for everyone aged 65 and over, under 65s in clinical risk groups, care home residents and carers, close contacts of those who are immunosuppressed, frontline health and social care workers, as well as children and pregnant women.

You can book an appointment via the NHS App, your local GP practice, online at www.nhs.uk/bookflu or www.nhs.uk/bookcovid, or by calling 119.

You can also find your nearest drop-in service or using the NHS walk-in finder.