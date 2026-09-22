Tuesday 22 Sep 2026 @ 13:05
Scottish Government
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Record Support for Pupils

Eradicating child poverty and improving schools.

The highest number of school pupils since records began are attending schools in good or satisfactory condition following sustained investment. and receiving free school meals following sustained investment from the Scottish Government and councils.

The latest figures show that the proportion of schools in good or satisfactory condition in 2026 has increased to 93.1%, up from last year's record of 92%. This represents a major increase from the 62.7% reported in 2007, when records began.

Additionally, the proportion of registered children receiving free school meals increased for the third year in a row to 70.7% in 2024-25, the highest level since this series began. More than 360,000 pupils were registered for free school meals in 2025, saving families around £450 per child per year.

The latest phase of the Free School Meal Programme to those in receipt of Scottish Child Payment began roll out in 2025, and an estimated 84% of primary school pupils in Scotland are now eligible to receive a free meal. The Scottish Government is committed to further expansion of the Programme over the course of this Parliament.

Cabinet Secretary for Education Màiri McAllan said:

“We are determined to remove the barriers to an excellent education.

“It is essential for our children and young people to learn with full stomachs in the best possible buildings. The work the Scottish Government has done in partnership with councils has been vital in ensuring that every child has the essentials they need to achieve their very best.

“That is why improving and building schools and providing and expanding free school meals, are central parts of this Government’s commitment to eradicating child poverty and achieving excellence in education.

“We will continue working with partners across Scotland to give our children the education, standards and support they deserve.”

 

Channel website: https://www.gov.scot/

Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/record-support-for-pupils/

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