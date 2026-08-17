Think Tanks
|Printable version
Record temporary accommodation figures demand housing-led response, says IPPR
IPPR has responded to the homelessness statistics from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
- The number of households in temporary accommodation in England at the end of March 2026 reached a record high of 135,580. There were increases for both households with children and adult only households in temporary accommodation.
- The number of households owed a homelessness prevention duty in England in January-March 2026 increased by nearly 2 per cent year on year, while the number of households owed a homelessness relief duty fell by just over 5 per cent.
Responding to the statistics, Marley Morris, IPPR associate director, said:
“The number of households in temporary accommodation has reached new highs, putting vulnerable families at risk and placing further pressure on council budgets.
"To address the current challenge, the new prime minister should apply his housing-led approach in Manchester at the national scale, focusing on moving people into permanent homes as quickly as possible while putting extra support in place if needed.
"The government should double down on its efforts to expand social housing and improve the quality of temporary accommodation. New funding should be provided to local councils to bring empty homes into use for temporary housing.
"A new acquisitions programme could support both temporary housing for longstanding residents and accommodation for people awaiting their asylum decision – addressing two of the most challenging issues in the government’s in-tray and saving money for taxpayers in the long run.”
Marley Morris, associate director, is available for interview
CONTACT
Rosie Okumbe, senior digital and media officer: 07825 185421 r.okumbe@ippr.org
NOTES TO EDITORS
IPPR is the UK’s most influential think tank, with dozens of alumni in Downing Street, the cabinet and parliament. We are the ideas factory behind many of the current government’s flagship policies, including changes to fiscal rules, the creation of a National Wealth Fund, GB Energy, devolution, and reforms to the NHS. IPPR is an independent charity which has seconded staff to government departments including DHSC and DESNZ to support ministers on crucial policies such as the 10-year health plan and the industrial strategy: www.ippr.org
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IPPR - Workers most likely to fall behind on bills at risk of being left behind by government's zero-hours reforms17/08/2026 09:15:00
Workers without fixed hours who regularly work between 20 and 30 hours a week are 73 per cent more likely to be behind on bills than comparable workers on fixed-hours contracts, according to new analysis by the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR)
IPPR - Revealed: £1 in every £5 of future generations’ taxes set to go on debt interest14/08/2026 10:05:00
Future generations are on track to see one in every five pounds of government revenue swallowed up by debt interest, according to new analysis by the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR)
The King's Fund responds to latest NHS monthly performance statistics14/08/2026 09:05:00
Sarah Woolnough, Chief Executive of The King's Fund, responded to the latest NHS performance stats
Key facts and figures about the NHS12/08/2026 16:25:00
What's the NHS annual budget? How many doctors and nurses are there? What's the cost of an operation?
King's Fund - At least 7.2 million more adults living with obesity than would have been if rates stayed the same as when first obesity strategy published in 199207/08/2026 16:10:00
There are 7.2 million more adults living with obesity adults than would have been if obesity rates had stayed the same as 1993, the year after the first of 14 national obesity strategies was published, with the total number of adults living with obesity now standing at 14.3 million, new analysis from The King's Fund has found.
CSJ - Ministers urged to stop NEET “conveyor belt” as school absence crisis worsens – new data07/08/2026 09:15:00
A record number of pupils missed more school than they attended in autumn term 2025/26, prompting calls for the new Education Secretary to make tackling severe absence an urgent priority.
Stockpiling weapons with European allies would close defence plan funding gap, IPPR finds06/08/2026 10:15:00
The government’s DIP is only £0.9 billion underfunded in 2029/30, the year the fiscal rules bind – a rounding error against headroom of more than £20 billion.
The King's Fund - The single patient record explained: what could it mean for patients and the health and care system05/08/2026 16:15:00
The NHS Modernisation Bill (known formally as the Health Bill), which was introduced to parliament in May 2026, includes measures to enable the establishment of a single patient record (SPR) to support direct patient care, with the overall aims of enabling better joined-up and proactive care, improving patient safety and experience, and empowering patients.