Record temporary accommodation figures demand housing-led response, says IPPR

IPPR has responded to the homelessness statistics from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government

The number of households in temporary accommodation in England at the end of March 2026 reached a record high of 135,580. There were increases for both households with children and adult only households in temporary accommodation.

The number of households owed a homelessness prevention duty in England in January-March 2026 increased by nearly 2 per cent year on year, while the number of households owed a homelessness relief duty fell by just over 5 per cent.

Responding to the statistics, Marley Morris, IPPR associate director, said:

“The number of households in temporary accommodation has reached new highs, putting vulnerable families at risk and placing further pressure on council budgets.

"To address the current challenge, the new prime minister should apply his housing-led approach in Manchester at the national scale, focusing on moving people into permanent homes as quickly as possible while putting extra support in place if needed.

"The government should double down on its efforts to expand social housing and improve the quality of temporary accommodation. New funding should be provided to local councils to bring empty homes into use for temporary housing.

"A new acquisitions programme could support both temporary housing for longstanding residents and accommodation for people awaiting their asylum decision – addressing two of the most challenging issues in the government’s in-tray and saving money for taxpayers in the long run.”

Marley Morris, associate director, is available for interview

CONTACT

Rosie Okumbe, senior digital and media officer: 07825 185421 r.okumbe@ippr.org

NOTES TO EDITORS

IPPR is the UK’s most influential think tank, with dozens of alumni in Downing Street, the cabinet and parliament. We are the ideas factory behind many of the current government’s flagship policies, including changes to fiscal rules, the creation of a National Wealth Fund, GB Energy, devolution, and reforms to the NHS. IPPR is an independent charity which has seconded staff to government departments including DHSC and DESNZ to support ministers on crucial policies such as the 10-year health plan and the industrial strategy: www.ippr.org