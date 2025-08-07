Scottish Government
Record university acceptances for 18-year-olds from deprived areas.
Increase in Scottish entrants.
The number of 18-year-olds from Scotland’s most deprived areas securing places at university has increased by 100 to 1,960, a new record high, officials figures have shown.
The number of young Scots who have secured a place at university this year has also increased to a new high.
There have been 16,340 acceptances for 18-year-olds to Scottish higher education institutions so far which is up 4% on last year, according to UCAS. Overall acceptances to Scottish institutions have risen by 10 to reach 35,940.
There are also 5,300 Scots domiciled applicants with ‘holding offers’, up 2% on last year. In the coming weeks, many of these applicants will convert to acceptances as offers are processed by universities.
Minister for Higher and Further Education Graeme Dey recently said:
“I congratulate the thousands of young people across Scotland who have secured a place at university today. It is tremendously encouraging to see another rise in those accepted to university.
“I am particularly encouraged to see another increase in 18-year-olds from the most deprived areas who have secured a place. We are determined to widen access to Higher Education and this shows the important work being done by our universities and colleges to ensure progress continues to be made.
“These figures show the great strength and resilience of Scotland’s education system.
“Our resolute commitment to free tuition and our enhanced student support offering means that access to university remains based on the ability to learn and not the ability to pay, ensuring that the opportunity of a university education is available to everyone, regardless of their background.”
Background
Statistical releases – daily Clearing analysis 2025 | UCAS
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/record-university-acceptances-for-18-year-olds-from-deprived-areas/
