Scottish Government
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Record university places for Scots students
Acceptances for most deprived young people reaches new high.
The total number of 18-year-olds in Scotland who have secured a place at university this year has increased to 17,920 – a record high for Scottish students on exam results day, up from 17,350 the previous year.
This includes a record high in 18-year-olds from Scotland’s most deprived areas securing places at university, up by almost 7% to 2,090 – the highest on record for this stage in the cycle.
Overall acceptances to university – by Scots of all ages – have reached 32,370.
Commenting on the UCAS statistics for 2026, Education Secretary Màiri McAllan yesterday said:
“I congratulate all of the applicants who have successfully secured a place at university. This is another set of incredibly positive results, showing the strength of Scotland’s education system with numbers of university acceptances growing and record numbers of 18-year-olds securing a place.
“It is particularly encouraging to see even more students from deprived areas going on to university. Scotland has some of the top-ranking universities in the world and our determination to widen access to Higher Education is giving thousands of young people from more deprived areas the opportunity to further their studies.
“Access to university should always be based on the ability to learn and not the ability to pay. The Scottish Government’s commitment to free tuition means that eligible learners from all backgrounds have the option of attending university.
“Of course this is just one route to a positive future for Scotland’s young people. We aim to create a balanced and inclusive system that accommodates diverse learner needs with a range of opportunities including college and Modern Apprenticeships.”
Background
https://www.ucas.com/data-and-analysis/undergraduate-statistics-and-reports/statistical-releases-daily-clearing-analysis-2026
Applications to university can still be made through clearing - Applying directly to Clearing | UCAS
The Skills Development Scotland helpline can provide advice on:
- course vacancies at colleges and universities
- UCAS confirmation and clearing
- Foundation, Modern and Graduate Apprenticeships
- jobs, volunteering, training
- staying on at school
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/record-university-places-for-scots-students/
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