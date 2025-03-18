Welsh Government
Record Welsh gaming squad storms San Francisco
The largest delegation to date of Welsh game developers has arrived in San Francisco for the industry’s key annual gathering this week, with support from Creative Wales, Trade & Investment and the Welsh Government.
30 delegates from 15 Welsh companies will be attending the Game Developers Conference, the world’s largest annual gathering of gaming industry professionals, to showcase new games and form long lasting international partnerships. Meetings with Playstation and Niantic (the studio behind Pokémon Go) are already part of the full itinerary.
The global video games industry is estimated at approximate £352 billion with a huge potential for growth both within Wales and internationally. Games is a key priority for Creative Wales who have directly supported 77 digital companies (including games, animation and immersive tech).
After last year’s trade mission to the Game Developers Conference, Welsh games companies went on to secure deals to the value of over £3 million.
One of those attending as part of the Welsh delegation for the first time is Jonathan Quinn, Technical Director at Aardman Animations (of Wallace and Gromit fame). After nearly 10 years in the industry, Quinn is now establishing his own games studio – Breaking Change – in Newport. Meeting Creative Wales at a recent San Francisco conference was a key factor in his decision to establish a studio in Wales. He said:
The community ethos and support in the Welsh games sector are something we need to see more of across the wider industry. Creative Wales’ support inspired me to establish my own studio in Wales after four years at Aardman. It’s an exciting time for the Welsh games industry, and I’m thrilled to be part of what’s to come.
Also part of the Welsh delegation is gaming technology pioneer Susan Cummings, CEO of 10six Games and Co-founder of Tiny Rebel Games, who will be taking part in a head-to-head debate on the industry's future at the conference. Susan was a leading early adopter in mobile gaming and said of the conference:
GDC is the pinnacle of gaming events, bringing together passionate professionals to celebrate the industry’s achievements. Having attended since 1996, I appreciate how Creative Wales elevates Welsh indie studios onto the global stage.
Culture Minister, Jack Sargeant, attending for the first time, said:
There is huge potential for the games sector in Wales and I’m out here to shout the praises of our studios and demonstrate to potential investors the backing and support there is for the sector here in Wales.
We have seen the fruits of this conference in previous years in terms of deals made and companies re-locating to Wales. I’m sure GDC 2025 will be no exception, and that this week’s efforts will be the springboard to high quality employment opportunities for current and future generations.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/record-welsh-gaming-squad-storms-san-francisco
