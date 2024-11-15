Criminal Cases Review Commission
|Printable version
Record year for applications to Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC)
More than 1,600 people asked for their cases to be looked at by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) last year, the highest figure since the organisation was set up.
The figure is highlighted in CCRC’s Annual Report and Accounts for 2023/24 which was laid in Parliament yesterday, Thursday 14 November 2024.
The CCRC is the independent public body set up to find, investigate and refer potential miscarriages of justice. Since its creation in 1997, the CCRC has sent more than 850 cases to the appeal courts.
The report sets out facts and figures in relation to the performance and finances of the CCRC, the only organisation in England, Wales and Northern Ireland that can send cases to the appeal courts.
The CCRC is the last stage of the criminal justice system, and if its investigation finds important evidence that wasn’t used at trial or a new legal argument, such as a change in the law, the case can be referred to the appeal courts.
Last year the CCRC received 1,629 applications. Of these, 401 applicants were from ethnic minority groups, 339 applicants had a disability and 136 applicants are female. There were also 139 applications from young people (aged 25 or under). Applications were also received from 123 different prisons.
The increase in application numbers is in part the result of outreach activity including prison visits, free online training to charities and campaign groups and a national prison radio campaign.
Other statistics revealed in the report include that during the last business year, the CCRC completed 1,442 cases and referred 25 cases to the appeal courts.
In the last year, 1,100 calls were made to the CCRC helpline, almost twice as many as the previous year.
The report highlights several developments within the organisation, including an emerging technologies project to identify opportunities where technology can make an impact on the CCRC’s work.
A PDF copy of the CCRC Annual Report and Accounts 2023/24 can be found here.
Notes to editors
- The Annual Report and Accounts of the Criminal Cases Review Commission is presented to Parliament by the Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice in pursuance of paragraph 8(3) of Schedule 1 to the The Criminal Appeal Act 1995 and by the Comptroller and Auditor General in pursuance of paragraph 9(4) of Schedule 1 to that Act. It is also presented to the Northern Ireland Assembly under paragraph 8(4) of the Criminal Appeal Act 1995 by the Department of Justice.
- The CCRC is an independent body set up under the Criminal Appeal Act 1995. It is responsible for reviewing suspected and alleged miscarriages of criminal justice in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. It is based in Birmingham and is funded by the Ministry of Justice.
- There are currently 10 Commissioners who bring to the CCRC considerable experience from a wide variety of backgrounds. Commissioners are appointed by the monarch on the recommendation of the Prime Minister in accordance with the Office for the Commissioner for Public Appointments’ Code of Practice. The Chairman, who is also a Commissioner, is not involved in the casework decision-making process.
- The CCRC considers whether, as a result of new information or a new argument on a point of law, there is a real possibility that the sentence would not be upheld were a reference to be made. New information or argument on a point of law is argument or information which has not been raised during the original sentence hearing or on appeal. Applicants should usually have appealed first. A sentence can be referred in the absence of an earlier appeal only if there are “exceptional circumstances”.
- If a case is referred, it is then for the appeal court to decide whether the conviction is unsafe or the sentence unfair.
- More details about the role and work of the Criminal Cases Review Commission can be found at www.ccrc.gov.uk. The CCRC can be found on X @ccrcupdate.
Original article link: https://ccrc.gov.uk/news/record-year-for-applications-to-criminal-cases-review-commission-ccrc/
Latest News from
Criminal Cases Review Commission
‘Failure to stop’ conviction referred to Crown Court after evidence analysed by CCRC13/11/2024 14:15:00
A conviction for failing to stop after a road traffic accident has been referred to the Crown Court because evidence suggests the applicant did satisfy the requirement to stop.
Murder conviction sent to the Court of Appeal after analysis of new DNA evidence13/11/2024 13:15:00
A man’s murder conviction has been referred to the Court of Appeal on the basis of new DNA evidence.
Save the date – CCRC Open Board meeting Tuesday 26 November12/11/2024 14:10:00
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has confirmed that its fifth annual open board meeting will take place on Tuesday 26 November.
Conviction referred to the Northern Ireland Court of Appeal due to concerns over police credibility30/10/2024 15:25:00
A case in which police credibility has been questioned has been referred to the Court of Appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).
Case with modern slavery and county lines connections referred to Crown Court30/10/2024 14:05:00
A conviction of a 14-year-old boy with potential modern slavery and county lines connections has been referred to the Crown Court by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).
Case involving disputed confessions sent to Northern Ireland court23/10/2024 15:20:00
A case in which there are doubts about the integrity of interview statements has been sent to the Northern Ireland Court of Appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).
Conviction for failing to produce an immigration document referred to the Crown Court21/10/2024 09:20:00
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has referred to the Crown Court a woman’s conviction for failing to produce an immigration document.
CCRC refers sexual offence conviction to the Court of Appeal14/10/2024 10:10:10
A sexual offence conviction has been referred to the Court of Appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), after it was discovered that evidence may not have been disclosed to the defence before trial.