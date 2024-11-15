Record year for applications to Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC)

More than 1,600 people asked for their cases to be looked at by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) last year, the highest figure since the organisation was set up.

The figure is highlighted in CCRC’s Annual Report and Accounts for 2023/24 which was laid in Parliament yesterday, Thursday 14 November 2024.

The CCRC is the independent public body set up to find, investigate and refer potential miscarriages of justice. Since its creation in 1997, the CCRC has sent more than 850 cases to the appeal courts.

The report sets out facts and figures in relation to the performance and finances of the CCRC, the only organisation in England, Wales and Northern Ireland that can send cases to the appeal courts.

The CCRC is the last stage of the criminal justice system, and if its investigation finds important evidence that wasn’t used at trial or a new legal argument, such as a change in the law, the case can be referred to the appeal courts.

Last year the CCRC received 1,629 applications. Of these, 401 applicants were from ethnic minority groups, 339 applicants had a disability and 136 applicants are female. There were also 139 applications from young people (aged 25 or under). Applications were also received from 123 different prisons.

The increase in application numbers is in part the result of outreach activity including prison visits, free online training to charities and campaign groups and a national prison radio campaign.

Other statistics revealed in the report include that during the last business year, the CCRC completed 1,442 cases and referred 25 cases to the appeal courts.

In the last year, 1,100 calls were made to the CCRC helpline, almost twice as many as the previous year.

The report highlights several developments within the organisation, including an emerging technologies project to identify opportunities where technology can make an impact on the CCRC’s work.

A PDF copy of the CCRC Annual Report and Accounts 2023/24 can be found here.

