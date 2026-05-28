Record-breaking heat rewrites May temperature records across the UK

The final days of May have brought an exceptional spell of heat to the UK, with widespread impacts on both daytime and night-time temperatures.

This has resulted in a remarkable number of station records being broken, reflecting not only the intensity of the heat during the day, but also the persistence of unusually warm conditions overnight.

The updated figures show that this has been a widespread national event, affecting stations across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, and in some cases exceeding long-standing records that had stood for decades. Locations such as Oxford and Armagh, with long observational records spanning over 150 years, also recorded new highs, demonstrating the historic nature of the event.

In total 23 stations broke the previous UK May maximum temperature record of 32.8°C set in 1922 and 1944.

New May maximum temperature station records

Daytime temperatures have reached particularly notable levels during this hot spell, with many stations recording their highest May daily maximum temperatures on record.

One of the most striking values was recorded at Kew Gardens in Greater London, where temperatures reached 35.1°C, exceeding its previous station record of 29.3°C and the previous UK May record of 32.8°C. This reflects the exceptional nature of the heat, with values more typical of mid-summer being observed in late spring.

Across southern and central England, numerous stations recorded temperatures in excess of 30°C. Counties including Oxfordshire, Surrey, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire all saw stations record new maximum records well into the low and mid-30s. In total, 163 stations broke their May maximum temperature records. For example, temperatures reached 33.4°C at Oxford and 33.8°C at Wisley, both surpassing long-established records from the mid-20th century.

READ MORE: Deep Dive: How unusual is the heat?

Further north, the heat was still notable. Stations in Durham and Morpeth recorded new records, with values of 29.7°C and 27.7°C respectively. Even locations typically influenced by cooler maritime conditions, such as Cromer in Norfolk (32.0°C) and Boulmer in Northumberland (24.8°C), recorded new May maximum temperatures.

Many of the previous records that were exceeded dated back several decades, with a notable concentration from the 1940s and 1950s. For instance, previous benchmarks at 24 sites including Ross-on-Wye, Goudhurst and Leeming were set during notable warm spells in 1944 and 1947. The oldest highest max temperature record that was broken was 33.3°C at Reading University, having exceeded 28.9°C set on May 22, 1918. Breaking records that have stood for over 100 years shows how exceptional this recent event has been. A climate attribution study published last summer by Met Office scientists found that the chances of surpassing the May temperature record have been increasing as our climate changes as a consequence of human greenhouse gas emissions.

The study found that breaking the 32.8°C May record set in 1922 and 1944 is around three times more likely now in our current climate than it would have been in a natural climate not impacted by greenhouse gas emissions. What was around a 1-in-100 year event is now around a 1-in-33 year event.

You can read the full research in the Royal Meteorological Society’s Journal ‘Weather’.

New May minimum temperature station records

Alongside the exceptional daytime heat, the UK also experienced unusually warm nights, with many stations recording their highest May minimum temperatures on record. In total 14 stations broke the previous record of 18.9°C at Folkstone in 1947. Overall, 99 stations broke their own highest May minimum temperature station records.

In some locations, overnight temperatures remained especially high. A notable example is Camborne in Cornwall, where temperatures did not fall below 21.4°C, setting a new UK record and representing a “tropical night” for May. This means temperatures remained above 20°C throughout the night, something very rarely observed in the UK at this time of year.

Other stations also recorded very high overnight temperatures. For instance, 21.3°C was recorded at Kenley Airfield in Greater London, while 20.9°C was observed at Emley Moor in West Yorkshire, marking a 4.5°C and 6°C increase from previous records respectively. Many sites across southern England, including Wiltshire, Hampshire and Devon, recorded minimum temperatures in the high teens or above.

READ MORE: How the land surface observations network enhances understanding of weather and climate

Even in northern areas, overnight temperatures were notably elevated. Stations such as Durham, Ryhill in West Yorkshire and Dyce in Aberdeenshire recorded new minimum temperature records, despite typically cooler climatology. In Orkney and northern Scotland, minimum values still exceeded previous May records, though absolute temperatures remained lower than further south.

Many of the previous minimum temperature records were relatively recent, often dating from the 2000s and 2010s. However, some long-standing records from the mid-20th century were also exceeded. The oldest highest minimum temperature record broken was 16.3°C at Rothamsted in Hertfordshire, exceeding the previous 15.6°C set on May 9, 1945, further emphasising the unusual nature of the event.

A combination of heat by day and night

What makes this event particularly noteworthy is the combination of very high daytime temperatures and persistently warm nights. Typically in Spring, even during warm spells, overnight temperatures fall sufficiently to provide some relief. In this case, that cooling was limited across many parts of the UK.

The large number of both maximum and minimum temperature records being broken suggests a prolonged and intense period of warmth. The persistence of the heat has been a key factor, as temperatures have remained elevated across multiple consecutive days and nights.

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