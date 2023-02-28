A National Statistics Publication for Scotland.

Scotland’s Chief Statistician today released Recorded Crime in Scotland, year ending December 2022.

The police in Scotland recorded 287,678 crimes in the year ending December 2022. This was 2% lower than the 292,316 crimes recorded in the year ending December 2021, and 4% lower than the 298,452 crimes recorded in the year ending December 2018.

It should be noted that the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and associated measures to limit social contact, had an impact on both the type and volume of crime recorded since March 2020. Most recently, the 2% fall in recorded crime between the year ending December 2021 and year ending December 2022 was driven by a reduction in crimes recorded under Coronavirus related legislation (from 15,648 to 14). All other crimes collectively increased by 4%.

The recording of crime for the year ending December 2022 is at one of the lowest levels seen for a 12-month period since 1974.

In the year ending December 2022:

Non-sexual crimes of violence were 5% higher compared to the year ending December 2021 (increasing from 65,930 to 69,117 crimes), and 5% higher compared to the year ending December 2018 (increasing from 66,082 to 69,117 crimes).

Sexual crimes were <1% higher compared to the year ending December 2021 (increasing from 14,598 to 14,640 crimes), and 10% higher compared to the year ending December 2018 (increasing from 13,335 to 14,640 crimes).

Crimes of dishonesty were 12% higher compared to the year ending December 2021 (increasing from 89,888 to 100,754 crimes), but 10% lower compared to the year ending December 2018 (decreasing from 111,530 to 100,754 crimes).

Damage and reckless behaviour was 1% higher compared to the year ending December 2021 (increasing from 43,428 to 43,711 crimes), but 10% lower compared to the year ending December 2018 (decreasing from 48,398 to 43,711 crimes).

Crimes against society were 5% lower compared to the year ending December 2021 (decreasing from 62,824 to 59,442 crimes), but 1% higher compared to the year ending December 2018 (increasing from 59,107 to 59,442 crimes).

Coronavirus restrictions were almost 100% lower compared to the year ending December 2021 (decreasing from 15,648 to 14). As noted above, the legislation used to record these crimes was introduced in March 2020.

The number of offences recorded by the police in Scotland in the year ending December 2022 was 173,269. This is 5% lower than the 182,071 offences recorded in the year ending December 2021, and 7% lower than the 186,858 offences recorded in the year ending December 2018.

