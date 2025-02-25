An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.

Scotland’s Chief Statistician today released Recorded Crime in Scotland, year ending December 2024.

In the year ending December 2024:

The police in Scotland recorded 298,308 crimes. This was 1% lower than the 302,076 crimes recorded in the year ending December 2023, but 1% higher than the 296,263 crimes recorded in the year ending December 2020.

Non-sexual crimes of violence were 2% lower compared to the year ending December 2023 (decreasing from 71,900 to 70,637 crimes), but 10% higher compared to the year ending December 2020 (increasing from 63,938 to 70,637 crimes).

Sexual crimes were 2% lower compared to the year ending December 2023 (decreasing from 14,894 to 14,539 crimes), but 11% higher compared to the year ending December 2020 (increasing from 13,106 to 14,539 crimes).

Crimes of dishonesty were less than 1% lower compared to the year ending December 2023 (decreasing from 111,682 to 111,265 crimes), but 16% higher compared to the year ending December 2020 (increasing from 96,286 to 111,265 crimes).

Damage and reckless behaviour was 7% lower compared to the year ending December 2023 (decreasing from 42,124 to 39,249 crimes), and 12% lower compared to the year ending December 2020 (decreasing from 44,419 to 39,249 crimes).

Crimes against society were 2% higher compared to the year ending December 2023 (increasing from 61,476 to 62,618 crimes), but 10% lower compared to the year ending December 2020 (decreasing from 69,241 to 62,618 crimes).

The number of offences recorded by the police in Scotland was 177,172. This is 1% lower than the 179,616 offences recorded in the year ending December 2023, and 6% lower than the 187,752 offences recorded in the year ending December 2020.

Background

The full statistical publication can be accessed at: Recorded Crime in Scotland: year ending December 2024. The statistics provide information on recorded crimes up to year ending December 2024, and the previous four years. For additional and more detailed commentary on the recording of crimes and offences, we recommend users refer to the 2023-24 (or year ending March 2024) Accredited Official Statistics bulletin. This includes time series analysis over the longer term (back to 1971), statistics on cyber-crimes and clear-up rates. Contraventions of Scottish criminal law are divided for statistical purposes into crimes and offences. ‘Crime’ is generally used for the more serious criminal acts. The less serious termed ‘offences’, although the term ‘offence’ may also be used in relation to serious breaches of criminal law. The distinction is made only for statistical reporting purposes and the ‘seriousness’ of the offence is generally related to the maximum sentence that can be imposed. Further information on Crime and Justice statistics within Scotland can be accessed at: Crime and justice statistics - gov.scot (www.gov.scot) Accredited Official Statistics are produced by professionally independent statistical staff – more information on the standards of Official Statistics in Scotland can be accessed at: Statistics and research - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)

Contact: Susan Carsley : 0131 244 1451

Internet: Recorded Crime in Scotland: year ending December 2024.