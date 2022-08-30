A National Statistics Publication for Scotland.

Scotland’s Chief Statistician today released Recorded Crime in Scotland, year ending June 2022.

In the year ending June 2022:

The police in Scotland recorded 285,974 crimes. This was 5% lower than the 300,747 crimes recorded in the year ending June 2021, and 5% lower than the 301,376 crimes recorded in the year ending June 2018.

It should be noted that the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and associated measures to limit social contact, had an impact on both the type and volume of crime recorded since March 2020. Most recently, the 5% fall in recorded crime between the year ending June 2021 and year ending June 2022 was driven by a reduction in crimes recorded under Coronavirus related legislation (from 20,146 to 96). All other crimes collectively increased by 2%.

The recording of crime is at the lowest level seen for a 12-month period since 1974.

Non-sexual crimes of violence were 9% higher compared to the year ending June 2021 (increasing from 64,080 to 70,156 crimes), and 5% higher compared to the year ending June 2018 (increasing from 66,540 to 70,156 crimes).

Sexual crimes were 7% higher compared to the year ending June 2021 (increasing from 13,939 to 14,880 crimes), and 14% higher compared to the year ending June 2018 (increasing from 13,055 to 14,880 crimes).

Crimes of dishonesty were 9% higher compared to the year ending June 2021 (increasing from 89,259 to 97,207 crimes), but 15% lower compared to the year ending June 2018 (decreasing from 113,774 to 97,207 crimes).

Damage and reckless behaviour was <1% higher compared to the year ending June 2021 (increasing from 44,293 to 44,455 crimes), but 12% lower compared to the year ending June 2018 (decreasing from 50,303 to 44,455 crimes).

Crimes against society were 14% lower compared to the year ending June 2021 (decreasing from 69,030 to 59,180 crimes), but 3% higher compared to the year ending June 2018 (increasing from 57,704 to 59,180 crimes).

The number of offences recorded by the police in Scotland in the year ending June 2022 was 176,960. This is 7% lower than the 189,677 offences recorded in the year ending June 2021, and 10% lower than the 196,848 offences recorded in the year ending June 2018.

Background

The full statistical publication can be accessed at:

http://www.gov.scot/ISBN/9781804358399