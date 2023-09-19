A National Statistics Publication for Scotland

Scotland’s Chief Statistician today released Recorded Crime in Scotland, year ending June 2023.

The police in Scotland recorded 292,702 crimes in the year ending June 2023. This was 2% higher than the 285,974 crimes recorded in the year ending June 2022, but 4% lower than the 305,300 crimes recorded in the year ending June 2019.

It should be noted that the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and associated measures to limit social contact, has had an impact on both the type and volume of crime recorded since March 2020. The largest impact was seen during year ending June 2021, and to a lesser extent the years ending June 2020 and 2022. The final legal restrictions were lifted in April 2022, meaning the most recent year (year ending June 2023) was not impacted by these restrictions.

The recording of crime for the year ending June 2023 remains at one of the lowest levels seen for a 12-month period since 1974.

In the year ending June 2023:

Non-sexual crimes of violence were <1% lower compared to the year ending June 2022 (decreasing from 70,156 to 70,136 crimes), but 4% higher compared to the year ending June 2019 (increasing from 67,407 to 70,136 crimes).

Sexual crimes were <1% lower compared to the year ending June 2022 (decreasing from 14,880 to 14,834 crimes), but 8% higher compared to the year ending June 2019 (increasing from 13,678 to 14,834 crimes).

Crimes of dishonesty were 7% higher compared to the year ending June 2022 (increasing from 97,207 to 104,495 crimes), but 7% lower compared to the year ending June 2019 (decreasing from 112,796 to 104,495 crimes).

Damage and reckless behaviour was 3% lower compared to the year ending June 2022 (decreasing from 44,455 to 42,932 crimes), and 11% lower compared to the year ending June 2019 (decreasing from 48,176 to 42,932 crimes).

Crimes against society were 2% higher compared to the year ending June 2022 (increasing from 59,180 to 60,305 crimes), but 5% lower compared to the year ending June 2019 (decreasing from 63,243 to 60,305 crimes).

Coronavirus restrictions were 100% lower compared to the year ending June 2022 (decreasing from 96 to 0). As noted above, the legislation used to record these crimes was introduced in March 2020.

The number of offences recorded by the police in Scotland in the year ending June 2023 was 172,923. This is 2% lower than the 176,960 offences recorded in the year ending June 2022, and 8% lower than the 187,965 offences recorded in the year ending June 2019.

Background