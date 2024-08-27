An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland

Scotland’s Chief Statistician today released Recorded Crime in Scotland, year ending June 2024.

In the year ending June 2024, police in Scotland recorded 300,070 crimes. This was 3% higher than the 292,702 crimes recorded in the year ending June 2023, and similar to the 300,333 crimes recorded in the year ending June 2020.

It should be noted that the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and associated measures to limit social contact, had an impact on both the type and volume of crime recorded since March 2020.

The largest impact was seen during the year ending June 2021, and to a lesser extent the years ending June 2020 and June 2022. The final legal restrictions were lifted in April 2022, meaning the most recent years (years ending June 2023 and June 2024) were not impacted by these restrictions.

Non-sexual crimes of violence were 2% higher compared to the year ending June 2023 (increasing from 70,136 to 71,341 crimes), and 9% higher compared to the year ending June 2020 (increasing from 65,228 to 71,341 crimes).

Sexual crimes were 3% lower compared to the year ending June 2023 (decreasing from 14,834 to 14,417 crimes), but 12% higher compared to the year ending June 2020 (increasing from 12,822 to 14,417 crimes).

Crimes of dishonesty were 8% higher compared to the year ending June 2023 (increasing from 104,495 to 112,384 crimes), and 7% higher compared to the year ending June 2020 (increasing from 104,933 to 112,384 crimes).

Damage and reckless behaviour was 6% lower compared to the year ending June 2023 (decreasing from 42,932 to 40,285 crimes), and 12% lower compared to the year ending June 2020 (decreasing from 45,814 to 40,285 crimes).

Crimes against society were 2% higher compared to the year ending June 2023 (increasing from 60,305 to 61,643 crimes), but 8% lower compared to the year ending June 2020 (decreasing from 66,843 to 61,643 crimes).

The number of offences recorded by the police in Scotland in the year ending June 2024 was 177,849. This is 3% higher than the 172,923 offences recorded in the year ending June 2023, and 5% lower than the 187,790 offences recorded in the year ending June 2020.

Background