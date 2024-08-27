Scottish Government
Recorded Crime in Scotland, year ending June 2024
An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland
Scotland’s Chief Statistician today released Recorded Crime in Scotland, year ending June 2024.
In the year ending June 2024, police in Scotland recorded 300,070 crimes. This was 3% higher than the 292,702 crimes recorded in the year ending June 2023, and similar to the 300,333 crimes recorded in the year ending June 2020.
It should be noted that the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and associated measures to limit social contact, had an impact on both the type and volume of crime recorded since March 2020.
The largest impact was seen during the year ending June 2021, and to a lesser extent the years ending June 2020 and June 2022. The final legal restrictions were lifted in April 2022, meaning the most recent years (years ending June 2023 and June 2024) were not impacted by these restrictions.
Non-sexual crimes of violence were 2% higher compared to the year ending June 2023 (increasing from 70,136 to 71,341 crimes), and 9% higher compared to the year ending June 2020 (increasing from 65,228 to 71,341 crimes).
Sexual crimes were 3% lower compared to the year ending June 2023 (decreasing from 14,834 to 14,417 crimes), but 12% higher compared to the year ending June 2020 (increasing from 12,822 to 14,417 crimes).
Crimes of dishonesty were 8% higher compared to the year ending June 2023 (increasing from 104,495 to 112,384 crimes), and 7% higher compared to the year ending June 2020 (increasing from 104,933 to 112,384 crimes).
Damage and reckless behaviour was 6% lower compared to the year ending June 2023 (decreasing from 42,932 to 40,285 crimes), and 12% lower compared to the year ending June 2020 (decreasing from 45,814 to 40,285 crimes).
Crimes against society were 2% higher compared to the year ending June 2023 (increasing from 60,305 to 61,643 crimes), but 8% lower compared to the year ending June 2020 (decreasing from 66,843 to 61,643 crimes).
The number of offences recorded by the police in Scotland in the year ending June 2024 was 177,849. This is 3% higher than the 172,923 offences recorded in the year ending June 2023, and 5% lower than the 187,790 offences recorded in the year ending June 2020.
Background
- The full statistical publication can be accessed at Recorded Crime in Scotland: year ending June 2024
- The statistics provide information on recorded crimes up to year ending June 2024, and the previous four years. For additional and more detailed commentary on the recording of crimes and offences, we recommend users refer to the 2023-24 (or year ending March 2024) Accredited Official Statistics bulletin. This includes time series analysis over the longer term (back to 1971), statistics on cyber-crimes and clear-up rates.
- Contraventions of Scottish criminal law are divided for statistical purposes into crimes and offences. ‘Crime’ is generally used for the more serious criminal acts. The less serious are termed ‘offences’, although the term ‘offence’ may also be used in relation to serious breaches of criminal law. The distinction is made only for statistical reporting purposes and the ‘seriousness’ of the offence is generally related to the maximum sentence that can be imposed.
- Further information on Crime and Justice Statistics within Scotland
- Accredited Official Statistics are produced by professionally independent statistical staff – more information on the standards of Official Statistics in Scotland can be accessed at Statistics and research
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/recorded-crime-in-scotland-year-ending-june-2024/
