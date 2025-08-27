An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.

Scotland’s Chief Statistician yesterday released Recorded Crime in Scotland, year ending June 2025.

In the year ending June 2025:

The police in Scotland recorded 303,343 crimes. This was 1% higher than the 300,078 crimes recorded in the year ending June 2024, and 1% higher than the 300,747 crimes recorded in the year ending June 2021.

Non-sexual crimes of violence were 1% higher compared to the year ending June 2024 (increasing from 71,394 to 71,915 crimes), and 12% higher compared to the year ending June 2021 (increasing from 64,080 to 71,915 crimes).

Sexual crimes were 5% higher compared to the year ending June 2024 (increasing from 14,417 to 15,129 crimes), and 9% higher compared to the year ending June 2021 (increasing from 13,939 to 15,129 crimes).

Crimes of dishonesty were less than 1% higher compared to the year ending June 2024 (increasing from 112,384 to 112,421 crimes), and 26% higher compared to the year ending June 2021 (increasing from 89,259 to 112,421 crimes).

Damage and reckless behaviour was 3% lower compared to the year ending June 2024 (decreasing from 40,285 to 38,925 crimes), and 12% lower compared to the year ending June 2021 (decreasing from 44,293 to 38,925 crimes).

Crimes against society were 5% higher compared to the year ending June 2024 (increasing from 61,643 to 64,953 crimes), but 6% lower compared to the year ending June 2021 (decreasing from 69,030 to 64,953 crimes).

The number of offences recorded by the police in Scotland in the year ending June 2025 was 184,331. This is 4% higher than the 177,849 offences recorded in the year ending June 2024, but 3% lower than the 189,677 offences recorded in the year ending June 2021.

Background