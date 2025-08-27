Scottish Government
|Printable version
Recorded Crime in Scotland, year ending June 2025
An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.
Scotland’s Chief Statistician yesterday released Recorded Crime in Scotland, year ending June 2025.
In the year ending June 2025:
The police in Scotland recorded 303,343 crimes. This was 1% higher than the 300,078 crimes recorded in the year ending June 2024, and 1% higher than the 300,747 crimes recorded in the year ending June 2021.
Non-sexual crimes of violence were 1% higher compared to the year ending June 2024 (increasing from 71,394 to 71,915 crimes), and 12% higher compared to the year ending June 2021 (increasing from 64,080 to 71,915 crimes).
Sexual crimes were 5% higher compared to the year ending June 2024 (increasing from 14,417 to 15,129 crimes), and 9% higher compared to the year ending June 2021 (increasing from 13,939 to 15,129 crimes).
Crimes of dishonesty were less than 1% higher compared to the year ending June 2024 (increasing from 112,384 to 112,421 crimes), and 26% higher compared to the year ending June 2021 (increasing from 89,259 to 112,421 crimes).
Damage and reckless behaviour was 3% lower compared to the year ending June 2024 (decreasing from 40,285 to 38,925 crimes), and 12% lower compared to the year ending June 2021 (decreasing from 44,293 to 38,925 crimes).
Crimes against society were 5% higher compared to the year ending June 2024 (increasing from 61,643 to 64,953 crimes), but 6% lower compared to the year ending June 2021 (decreasing from 69,030 to 64,953 crimes).
The number of offences recorded by the police in Scotland in the year ending June 2025 was 184,331. This is 4% higher than the 177,849 offences recorded in the year ending June 2024, but 3% lower than the 189,677 offences recorded in the year ending June 2021.
Background
- The full statistical publication can be accessed at: Recorded Crime in Scotland: year ending June 2025.
- The statistics provide information on recorded crimes up to year ending June 2025, and the previous four years. For additional and more detailed commentary on the recording of crimes and offences, we recommend users refer to the 2024-25 (or year ending March 2025) Accredited Official Statistics bulletin. This includes time series analysis over the longer term (back to 1971), statistics on cyber-crimes and clear-up rates.
- Contraventions of Scottish criminal law are divided for statistical purposes into crimes and offences. ‘Crime’ is generally used for the more serious criminal acts. The less serious termed ‘offences’, although the term ‘offence’ may also be used in relation to serious breaches of criminal law. The distinction is made only for statistical reporting purposes and the ‘seriousness’ of the offence is generally related to the maximum sentence that can be imposed.
- Further information on Crime and Justice statistics within Scotland can be accessed at: Crime and Justice statistics.
- Accredited Official Statistics are produced by professionally independent statistical staff – more information on the standards of Official Statistics in Scotland can be accessed at: Statistics and Research.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/recorded-crime-in-scotland-year-ending-june-2025/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Monthly GDP Estimates for June27/08/2025 15:10:00
An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland.
Strengthening support for start-ups27/08/2025 14:10:00
Multi-year commitment made to Scottish EDGE awards.
Health support for injured Veterans27/08/2025 13:10:00
Network to provide expert clinical reviews in military service context.
Education Outcomes for Looked After Children – 2023/2427/08/2025 09:05:00
Statistics were yesterday published on Education Outcomes for Looked After Children.
National Care Service: Independent advocacy co-design report - easy read26/08/2025 15:05:00
This easy read report sets out findings we have gathered through research and co-design that relate to independent advocacy.
Review of the Amended Economic Link License Condition26/08/2025 13:05:00
A review of the impact of the Scottish Government's economic link licence condition following the introduction of amended arrangements in 2023.
Increase in numbers of newly qualified paramedics26/08/2025 12:05:00
Health Secretary Neil Gray has welcomed an increase in the number of newly qualified paramedics joining the Scottish Ambulance Service, with 360 new recruits joining the service since 2023.
Procurement: SME and third sector action plan - updates26/08/2025 10:05:00
Shows progress against commitments in our action plan to make it easier for small businesses and third sector organisations to win public contracts.
Easing teaching workload22/08/2025 15:05:00
Proposals to help alleviate workload pressures faced by teachers have been announced by the Scottish Government.