An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland

Scotland’s Chief Statistician today released Recorded Crime in Scotland, year ending June 2026.

In the year ending June 2026:

The police in Scotland recorded 323,531 crimes. This was 7% higher than the 303,343 crimes recorded in the year ending June 2025, and 13% higher than the 285,975 crimes recorded in the year ending June 2022.

Non-sexual crimes of violence were 7% higher compared to the year ending June 2025 (increasing from 71,915 to 77,005 crimes), and 10% higher compared to the year ending June 2022 (increasing from 70,157 to 77,005 crimes).

Sexual crimes were 9% higher compared to the year ending June 2025 (increasing from 15,129 to 16,560 crimes), and 11% higher compared to the year ending June 2022 (increasing from 14,880 to 16,560 crimes).

Crimes of dishonesty were 10% higher compared to the year ending June 2025 (increasing from 112,421 to 123,906 crimes), and 27% higher compared to the year ending June 2022 (increasing from 97,207 to 123,906 crimes).

Damage and reckless behaviour was 2% lower compared to the year ending June 2025 (decreasing from 38,925 to 37,962 crimes), and 15% lower compared to the year ending June 2022 (decreasing from 44,455 to 37,962 crimes).

Crimes against society were 5% higher compared to the year ending June 2025 (increasing from 64,953 to 68,098 crimes), and 15% higher compared to the year ending June 2022 (increasing from 59,180 to 68,098 crimes).

The number of offences recorded by the police in Scotland was 190,335. This is 3% higher than the 184,331 offences recorded in the year ending June 2025, and 8% higher than the 176,960 offences recorded in the year ending June 2022.

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