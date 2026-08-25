Scottish Government
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Recorded Crime in Scotland, year ending June 2026
An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland
Scotland’s Chief Statistician today released Recorded Crime in Scotland, year ending June 2026.
In the year ending June 2026:
The police in Scotland recorded 323,531 crimes. This was 7% higher than the 303,343 crimes recorded in the year ending June 2025, and 13% higher than the 285,975 crimes recorded in the year ending June 2022.
Non-sexual crimes of violence were 7% higher compared to the year ending June 2025 (increasing from 71,915 to 77,005 crimes), and 10% higher compared to the year ending June 2022 (increasing from 70,157 to 77,005 crimes).
Sexual crimes were 9% higher compared to the year ending June 2025 (increasing from 15,129 to 16,560 crimes), and 11% higher compared to the year ending June 2022 (increasing from 14,880 to 16,560 crimes).
Crimes of dishonesty were 10% higher compared to the year ending June 2025 (increasing from 112,421 to 123,906 crimes), and 27% higher compared to the year ending June 2022 (increasing from 97,207 to 123,906 crimes).
Damage and reckless behaviour was 2% lower compared to the year ending June 2025 (decreasing from 38,925 to 37,962 crimes), and 15% lower compared to the year ending June 2022 (decreasing from 44,455 to 37,962 crimes).
Crimes against society were 5% higher compared to the year ending June 2025 (increasing from 64,953 to 68,098 crimes), and 15% higher compared to the year ending June 2022 (increasing from 59,180 to 68,098 crimes).
The number of offences recorded by the police in Scotland was 190,335. This is 3% higher than the 184,331 offences recorded in the year ending June 2025, and 8% higher than the 176,960 offences recorded in the year ending June 2022.
Background
- The full statistical publication can be accessed at: Recorded Crime in Scotland: year ending June 2026.
- The statistics provide information on recorded crimes up to year ending June 2026, and the previous four years. For additional and more detailed commentary on the recording of crimes and offences, we recommend users refer to the 2025-26 (or year ending March 2026) Accredited Official Statistics bulletin. This includes time series analysis over the longer term (back to 1971), statistics on cyber-crimes and clear-up rates.
- Contraventions of Scottish criminal law are divided for statistical purposes into crimes and offences. ‘Crime’ is generally used for the more serious criminal acts. The less serious termed ‘offences’, although the term ‘offence’ may also be used in relation to serious breaches of criminal law. The distinction is made only for statistical reporting purposes and the ‘seriousness’ of the offence is generally related to the maximum sentence that can be imposed.
- Further information on Crime and Justice statistics within Scotland can be accessed at: Crime and justice statistics - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)
- Accredited Official Statistics are produced by professionally independent statistical staff – more information on the standards of Official Statistics in Scotland can be accessed at: Statistics and research - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/recorded-crime-in-scotland-year-ending-june-2026/
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