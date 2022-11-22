A National Statistics Publication for Scotland.

Scotland’s Chief Statistician today released Recorded Crime in Scotland, year ending September 2022.

The police in Scotland recorded 287,374 crimes in the year ending September 2022. This was 3% lower than the 297,712 crimes recorded in the year ending September 2021, and 4% lower than the 298,780 crimes recorded in the year ending September 2018.

It should be noted that the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and associated measures to limit social contact, had an impact on both the type and volume of crime recorded since March 2020. Most recently, the 3% fall in recorded crime between the year ending September 2021 and year ending September 2022 was driven by a reduction in crimes recorded under Coronavirus related legislation (from 19,861 to 36). All other crimes collectively increased by 3%.

The recording of crime for the year ending September 2022 is at one of the lowest levels seen for a 12-month period since 1974.

In the year ending September 2022:

Non-sexual crimes of violence were 8% higher compared to the year ending September 2021 (increasing from 64,147 to 69,353 crimes), and 5% higher compared to the year ending September 2018 (increasing from 66,352 to 69,353 crimes).

Sexual crimes were 6% higher compared to the year ending September 2021 (increasing from 14,052 to 14,838 crimes), and 10% higher compared to the year ending September 2018 (increasing from 13,506 to 14,838 crimes).

Crimes of dishonesty were 12% higher compared to the year ending September 2021 (increasing from 89,385 to 100,246 crimes), but 10% lower compared to the year ending September 2018 (decreasing from 111,792 to 100,246 crimes).

Damage and reckless behaviour was 1% higher compared to the year ending September 2021 (increasing from 43,831 to 44,428 crimes), but 10% lower compared to the year ending September 2018 (decreasing from 49,251 to 44,428 crimes).

Crimes against society were 12% lower compared to the year ending September 2021 (decreasing from 66,436 to 58,473 crimes), but 1% higher compared to the year ending September 2018 (increasing from 57,879 to 58,473 crimes).

Coronavirus restrictions were almost 100% lower compared to the year ending September 2021 (decreasing from 19,861 to 36). As noted above, the legislation used to record these crimes was introduced in March 2020.

The number of offences recorded by the police in Scotland in the year ending September 2022 was 172,657. This is 7% lower than the 185,863 offences recorded in the year ending September 2021, and 9% lower than the 189,566 offences recorded in the year ending September 2018.

Background

This is the second publication of quarterly statistics on police recorded crime, covering a rolling 12-month period. The introduction of this new product was approved by the Scottish Crime Recording Board , following a public consultation – and replaces the earlier monthly release. The statistics provide information on recorded crimes up to year ending September 2022, and the previous equivalent four years. For additional and more detailed commentary on the recording of crimes and offences, we recommend users refer to the 2021-22 (or year ending March 2022) National Statistics bulletin. This includes time series analysis over the longer term (back to 1971), statistics on cyber-crimes and clear-up rates.

Contraventions of Scottish criminal law are divided for statistical purposes into crimes and offences. ‘Crime’ is generally used for the more serious criminal acts. The less serious termed ‘offences’, although the term ‘offence’ may also be used in relation to serious breaches of criminal law. The distinction is made only for statistical reporting purposes and the ‘seriousness’ of the offence is generally related to the maximum sentence that can be imposed.

Further information on Crime and Justice statistics within Scotland can be accessed at: Crime and justice statistics - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)