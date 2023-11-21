An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland

Scotland’s Chief Statistician today released Recorded Crime in Scotland, year ending September 2023.

The police in Scotland recorded 297,425 crimes in the year ending September 2023. This was 3% higher than the 287,374 crimes recorded in the year ending September 2022, but 3% lower than the 307,938 crimes recorded in the year ending September 2019.

It should be noted that the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and associated measures to limit social contact, has had an impact on both the type and volume of crime recorded since March 2020. The largest impact was seen during year ending September 2021, and to a lesser extent the years ending September 2020 and 2022. The final legal restrictions were lifted in April 2022, meaning the most recent year (year ending September 2023) was not impacted by these restrictions.

The recording of crime for the year ending September 2023 remains at one of the lowest levels seen for a 12-month period since 1974.

In the year ending September 2023:

Non-sexual crimes of violence were 3% higher compared to the year ending September 2022 (increasing from 69,353 to 71,571 crimes), and 5% higher compared to the year ending September 2019 (increasing from 68,170 to 71,571 crimes).

Sexual crimes were 1% lower compared to the year ending September 2022 (decreasing from 14,838 to 14,704 crimes), but 8% higher compared to the year ending September 2019 (increasing from 13,566 to 14,704 crimes).

Crimes of dishonesty were 8% higher compared to the year ending September 2022 (increasing from 100,246 to 108,153 crimes), but 4% lower compared to the year ending September 2019 (decreasing from 112,941 to 108,153 crimes).

Damage and reckless behaviour was 5% lower compared to the year ending September 2022 (decreasing from 44,428 to 42,097 crimes), and 13% lower compared to the year ending September 2019 (decreasing from 48,305 to 42,097 crimes).

Crimes against society were 4% higher compared to the year ending September 2022 (increasing from 58,473 to 60,900 crimes), but 6% lower compared to the year ending September 2019 (decreasing from 64,956 to 60,900 crimes).

The number of offences recorded by the police in Scotland was 173,762. This is 1% higher than the 172,657 offences recorded in the year ending September 2022, but 9% lower than the 190,520 offences recorded in the year ending September 2019.

