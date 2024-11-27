Scottish Government
Recorded Crime in Scotland, year ending September 2024
An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.
Scotland’s Chief Statistician yesterday released Recorded Crime in Scotland, year ending September 2024.
In the year ending September 2024:
The police in Scotland recorded 300,134 crimes in the year ending September 2024. This was 1% higher than the 297,425 crimes recorded in the year ending September 2023, and 1% higher than the 296,958 crimes recorded in the year ending September 2020.
Non-sexual crimes of violence were 1% lower compared to the year ending September 2023 (decreasing from 71,571 to 71,002 crimes), but 9% higher compared to the year ending September 2020 (increasing from 65,338 to 71,002 crimes).
Sexual crimes were less than 1% lower compared to the year ending September 2023 (decreasing from 14,704 to 14,651 crimes), but 12% higher compared to the year ending September 2020 (increasing from 13,128 to 14,651 crimes).
Crimes of dishonesty were 4% higher compared to the year ending September 2023 (increasing from 108,153 to 112,324 crimes), and 12% higher compared to the year ending September 2020 (increasing from 99,912 to 112,324 crimes).
Damage and reckless behaviour was 5% lower compared to the year ending September 2023 (decreasing from 42,097 to 40,011 crimes), and 12% lower compared to the year ending September 2020 (decreasing from 45,399 to 40,011 crimes).
Crimes against society were 2% higher compared to the year ending September 2023 (increasing from 60,900 to 62,146 crimes), but 9% lower compared to the year ending September 2020 (decreasing from 68,143 to 62,146 crimes).
The number of offences recorded by the police in Scotland in the year ending September 2024 was 184,084. This is 6% higher than the 173,762 offences recorded in the year ending September 2023, but 2% lower than the 187,806 offences recorded in the year ending September 2020.
Background
The full statistical publication can be accessed at: Recorded Crime in Scotland: year ending September 2024.
The statistics provide information on recorded crimes up to year ending September 2024, and the previous four years.
For additional and more detailed commentary on the recording of crimes and offences, we recommend users refer to the 2023-24 (or year ending March 2024) Accredited Official Statistics bulletin. This includes time series analysis over the longer term (back to 1971), statistics on cyber-crimes and clear-up rates.
Contraventions of Scottish criminal law are divided for statistical purposes into crimes and offences. ‘Crime’ is generally used for the more serious criminal acts. The less serious termed ‘offences’, although the term ‘offence’ may also be used in relation to serious breaches of criminal law. The distinction is made only for statistical reporting purposes and the ‘seriousness’ of the offence is generally related to the maximum sentence that can be imposed.
Further information on Crime and Justice statistics within Scotland can be accessed at: Crime and justice statistics - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)
Accredited Official Statistics are produced by professionally independent statistical staff – more information on the standards of Official Statistics in Scotland can be accessed at: Statistics and research - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/recorded-crime-in-scotland-year-ending-september-2024/
