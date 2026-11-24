Scottish Government
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Recorded Crime in Scotland, year ending September 2026
An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland
Scotland’s Chief Statistician today released Recorded Crime in Scotland, year ending September 2026.
In the year ending September 2026:
The police in Scotland recorded 333,115 crimes in the year ending September 2026. This was 9% higher than the 305,925 crimes recorded in the year ending September 2025, and 16% higher than the 287,373 crimes recorded in the year ending September 2022.
Non-sexual crimes of violence were 8% higher compared to the year ending September 2025 (increasing from 73,033 to 78,558 crimes), and 13% higher compared to the year ending September 2022 (increasing from 69,352 to 78,558 crimes).
Sexual crimes were 5% higher compared to the year ending September 2025 (increasing from 15,704 to 16,498 crimes), and 11% higher compared to the year ending September 2022 (increasing from 14,838 to 16,498 crimes).
Crimes of dishonesty were 16% higher compared to the year ending September 2025 (increasing from 112,830 to 130,447 crimes), and 30% higher compared to the year ending September 2022 (increasing from 100,246 to 130,447 crimes).
Damage and reckless behaviour was 1% lower compared to the year ending September 2025 (decreasing from 38,569 to 38,163 crimes), and 14% lower compared to the year ending September 2022 (decreasing from 44,428 to 38,163 crimes).
Crimes against society were 6% higher compared to the year ending September 2025 (increasing from 65,789 to 69,449 crimes), and 19% higher compared to the year ending September 2022 (increasing from 58,473 to 69,449 crimes).
The number of offences recorded by the police in Scotland in the year ending September 2026 was 190,849. This is 1% higher than the 189,019 offences recorded in the year ending September 2025, and 11% higher than the 172,657 offences recorded in the year ending September 2022.
Background
- The full statistical publication can be accessed at: Recorded Crime in Scotland, year ending September 2026
The statistics provide information on recorded crimes up to year ending September 2026, and the previous four years. For additional and more detailed commentary on the recording of crimes and offences, we recommend users refer to the 2025-26 (or year ending March 2026) Accredited Official Statistics bulletin. This includes time series analysis over the longer term (back to 1971), statistics on cyber-crimes and clear-up rates.
- Contraventions of Scottish criminal law are divided for statistical purposes into crimes and offences. ‘Crime’ is generally used for the more serious criminal acts. The less serious termed ‘offences’, although the term ‘offence’ may also be used in relation to serious breaches of criminal law. The distinction is made only for statistical reporting purposes and the ‘seriousness’ of the offence is generally related to the maximum sentence that can be imposed.
- Further information on Crime and Justice statistics within Scotland
- Accredited Official Statistics are produced by professionally independent statistical staff – more information on the standards of Official Statistics in Scotland
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/recorded-crime-in-scotland-year-ending-september-2026/
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