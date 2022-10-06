Recorded hate crime on the rise

Official statistics released today, Thursday 6 October, show there were 155,841 hate crimes recorded by the police in England and Wales, a 24 per cent increase compared with the previous year.

The majority of hate crimes were racially motivated, accounting for over two-thirds of such offences (70%; 109,843 offences). Religious hate crimes increased by 37 per cent, sexual orientation hate crimes increased by 41%, disability hate crimes by 43%, and transgender identity hate crimes by 56%.

The full report is available on the Government website.

APCC Lead for Equality, Diversity and Human Rights, Alison Lowe OBE, said: “These figures are shocking and represent the greatest increase in recorded hate crimes since 2017.

“Diversity is something that should be celebrated, and we must send a clear message to those who target people for who they are that their behaviour and actions will not be tolerated.

“Whilst a proportion of this increase may be down to better recording of hate crime or due to increased confidence in reporting, we cannot use this as a get out clause for not addressing these stark figures and taking action. As national lead I will be taking this issue forward with partners so that we can ensure victims have confidence in the system.

“As Police and Crime Commissioners and Deputy Mayors, we will continue to hold Chief Constables to account for their response and investigation of hate crime so that everybody, no matter who they are, can live in a society where they feel safe.”