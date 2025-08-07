Recovering from Storm Floris

Considerable progress made to restore power to homes and businesses.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance has thanked responders for their efforts to support communities affected by Storm Floris.

The significant and unseasonal storm had an impact particularly on power and transport infrastructure across the country, resulting in a major mobilisation of utility companies, national agencies and local authorities in response.

While transport infrastructure is getting back to near normal, hundreds of engineers have continued working hard through today to restore power to homes and businesses with the worst affected areas being Inverness, Dornoch and the Moray coast.

Of the 71,000 properties which lost power, 98% have now been re-connected. Due to the wide geographic spread of the storm and complex repairs, the majority of the remaining 1,600 properties still without electricity are expected to be connected later tonight, with the remainder on Thursday.

Electricity network operator SSEN continues to provide support to those affected, particularly those who are vulnerable, including with welfare vans and other welfare arrangements.

Ms Constance said:

“I want to thank everyone in the public, private and third sector for the role they played in responding to Storm Floris. It was a significant and unseasonal storm with the worst affected areas covering a wide geographical spread.

“Engineers have worked tirelessly over the past two days to return power to the remaining affected properties as soon as possible.

“Energy companies continue to provide support to customers, including ensuring provisions are in place for the most vulnerable.”