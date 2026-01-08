Recovery begins following severe weather

Action continues to return services to normal in affected areas.

A further meeting of the Scottish Government’s Resilience Room (SGORR) has been held to continue to coordinate the response to the severe weather in northern Scotland.

The meeting was chaired by Justice Secretary Angela Constance and attended by First Minister John Swinney, Cabinet Secretaries, the Met Office, transport operators, Police Scotland, local authorities, resilience partnerships and utilities companies.

While a Yellow warning for snow and ice is in place across most of the country today and into tomorrow, the recent severe weather particularly affecting the north of Scotland has abated allowing the recovery effort to begin.

Across the transport network, road clearance work is progressing well. Scotland’s trunk road network is open. Some impacts remain on local roads which are passable with care. All rail routes are now open, except for the Far North between Invergordon and Wick/Thurso, which is expected to open later today. All Highland and Islands airports are open with no issues reported and ferry services are operating normally.

There are 440 schools closed, around 18% of the entire school estate. Remote learning is being provided where possible, with every effort now focussed to ensure affected schools can reopen as soon as possible.

Ms Constance said:

“I would like to give my continued thanks to the huge effort across frontline agencies, voluntary and community organisations, and individuals who are going above and beyond to help their communities during what has been a very difficult time.

“While the most severe weather has now abated, there is now significant work taking place to ensure that those hardest hit can return to as close to normality as possible.

“The fact that major transport links are open is significantly helping to ensure that people have access to the services and supplies they need.

“Work is now focussing to ensure that those who have experienced the most severe disruption, particularly the vulnerable, are being supported, with access routes and services reopened as soon as possible.

“There are well-established, tried and tested processes at a national and local level for mutual support between Local Authorities, health boards, health and social care partnerships and other public sector agencies and the voluntary and community sectors.

“Partners are continuing to work together to provide mutual aid where it is needed, including snowblowers, tractors and salt to Aberdeenshire Council.

“We continue to closely monitor the situation and to engage with local partners in severely affected areas to ensure all necessary steps are being taken.”

Background

Met Office weather warnings are available on the Met Office website.

Flood alerts are issued by the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency and can be viewed on their website.

Advice on preparing for severe weather can be found on the Ready Scotland website.

Follow Traffic Scotland for the most up-to-date information on the trunk roads throughout the warning periods, via their website, social media channels and radio broadcasts. Updates on ScotRail services and road conditions are available online.

To report a power cut or damage to electricity power lines or substations call the SP Networks national Freephone number 105. More information on what to do during a storm can also be found on SP Energy Website.