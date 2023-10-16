Recruitment begins for disability experts to advise Government

The Disability Unit is recruiting disability experts in the North West and Yorkshire and the Humber to be chairs of its Regional Stakeholder Network.

The Government’s Disability Unit is recruiting disability experts in the North West and Yorkshire and the Humber to be chairs of its Regional Stakeholder Network.

Established in 2020, each branch of the Network advocates for the voices of disabled people and disability organisations in their regions, gathering insight to advise the Government on key issues such as housing, discrimination and employment.

Previous chairs have been involved in wider government policy, such as shaping the UK Government’s COVID response for disabled people, and inputting into the accessibility of HRH King Charles III’s coronation.

The new chair for the North West will join a proactive network, assuming the role of former chair Lynne Turnbull, CEO of Disability Positive and interim chair Michele Scattergood.

Building on the success of previous interim chair Joanne Wilkes-Waterworth and current interim chair Mark Taylor, the new chair for Yorkshire and the Humber will continue to increase engagement and amplify the voices of disabled people.

Minister for Disabled People, Health and Work, Tom Pursglove MP, said:

“Listening to disabled people and their organisations is key to tackling the issues affecting them. We know that disabled people across the country face very different challenges. The Regional Stakeholder Network enables us to support people in their local areas, and across the country. “The Network is already doing brilliant work on the ground, and I strongly encourage individuals with the right skills and experiences to apply and make a real difference to people in their local area. By working together, we will put an end to the barriers facing people’s everyday lives.”

Today’s announcement follows the close of the Disability Action Plan consultation. The fully accessible 12 week consultation asked disabled people across the country to share their views on proposed actions to immediately improve disabled people’s lives. Part of this Government’s commitment to create a society that works for everyone, the Plan also sits alongside the National Disability Strategy, which takes a long term look at how we can all work together to create a society that works for everyone.

If you are interested in becoming a member of your local Regional Stakeholder Network, please contact your local regional chair. You should be interested in the issues facing people with disabilities but you do not have to be a disabled person to become a member.

Notes to Editors:

The chairs already appointed are:

Region Name Role and organisation North East Joanne Wilkes-Waterworth Deputy Director of Strategic Planning, His Majesty’s Passport Office South East Chloe Plummer Programme Coordinator, MOVE Europe South West Samantha Everard Founder, The SAMEE Charity Greater London Marc Goblot Founder/Lead, Tech for Disability, Ina Ciel Digital Disability East Midlands Justin Donne Chair of Trustees, Autistic Nottingham West Midlands Louise Mckiernan Chief Executive, Birmingham Disability Resource Centre East of England Anne Wafula Strike MBE Sports Ambassador, non-executive director of Princess Alexandra Trust, Harlow and British Paralympic Association



