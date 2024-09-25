Ministry of Justice
Recruitment campaign launched for new champion to support victims of major incidents
Victims and bereaved families of any future major incident will be better supported with the launch of a new permanent bespoke position.
Recruitment for the Independent Public Advocate (IPA) began yesterday (Tuesday 24 September).
The person selected for this important role will help victims of a major incident understand the actions of public authorities in relation to the incident.
They will ensure that victims’ views are taken into account during proceedings, speak to public authorities on their behalf, point them to any support and advice services and help them access information they are entitled to as part of any investigation, inquest or inquiry. They will also advise other advocates who may be appointed for individual incidents.
Meeting a key recommendation of Bishop James Jones’ 2017 report into the experience of the Hillsborough families, the government has also confirmed it will legislate to introduce a bill placing a duty of candour on public servants and public authorities.
This will require those covered by the duty to cooperate fully with inquiries and investigations, placing sanctions on those found to have lied, mislead or withheld information. The government also intends to include the prospect of criminal convictions for the most egregious breaches.
The government will also provide legal aid to victims of disasters or state-related deaths to support bereaved families at an incredibly difficult time following the loss of their loved ones.
The Independent Public Advocate role was created in Part 2 of the Victims and Prisoners Act 2024.
The advocate is expected to be in post next summer.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/recruitment-campaign-launched-for-new-champion-to-support-victims-of-major-incidents
