Recruitment of board members to the International Fund for Ireland

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland invites expressions of interest for appointment to the Board of the International Fund for Ireland.

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland is seeking expressions of interest from suitably qualified people for appointment to the Board of the International Fund for Ireland (IFI) for an initial period of three years commencing on 1 March 2025.

The IFI was established as an independent international organisation by the Irish and UK Governments in 1986 to promote economic and social advance and peace and to encourage contact, dialogue and reconciliation among communities throughout Ireland. The IFI is active in Northern Ireland and the six border counties of Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Monaghan, Cavan and Louth.

Under Article 6 of the Agreement between the UK and Irish Governments establishing the IFI, Board Members are to be appointed jointly by both Governments. The Board comprises six members and a Chair. The two Governments agree on the nomination of the Chair and each Government nominates three Board Members, with all requiring approval of both Governments. The two Governments work to ensure that Board membership is cross-border and is as reasonably diverse as possible.

The Board has responsibility for ensuring the proper functioning, governance and strategic development of the IFI, as well as approving the number of, and the level of funding for, projects and programmes supported by the IFI.

Board Members will serve on a part-time basis and receive remuneration of £11,000 per year. Expenses associated with attendance at meetings of the Board and its sub committees will be covered.

Board Members normally serve for a term of three years, and are eligible for renewal once, subject to the agreement of both Governments.

Essential experience/attributes

A record of providing successful strategic vision, leadership and direction at a senior level, to include the ability to think, plan and act strategically develop strategies and experience of successful change management.

Be able to demonstrate strong judgement skills including the ability to analyse complex issues to help inform sound decisions.

Possess excellent interpersonal and communication skills, including the ability to achieve consensus, develop and maintain building positive strategic relationships with stakeholders and to work successfully as part of a team.

Possess a robust understanding of corporate governance, financial and risk management arrangements and demonstrated experience in one or more of these areas.

A sound understanding of the peace and reconciliation challenges facing communities across Northern Ireland/southern border counties of Ireland.

Ability to demonstrate a high level of professional and personal integrity, propriety and probity.

Desirable experience

Previous experience of having served as a Board Member/Chairperson.

Previous experience of/familiarity with the Civil Society Organisations/voluntary sector

Expressions of interest (no longer than 2,000 words) should be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae and cover letter outlining how candidates fulfil the experience and attributes set out above.

Further information on the work of the IFI is available - www.internationalfundforireland.com

Applications

Persons interested in being considered for appointment as a Board Member should submit an application by email by 29/11/2024 to Info.ifi@finance-ni.gov.uk