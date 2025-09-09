Recruitment Opens for Northern Ireland Youth Assembly

The Northern Ireland Youth Assembly is seeking young people in school years 9 to 12 to apply to become members of the 2025-2027 Youth Assembly.

Established in 2021, the Youth Assembly offers an opportunity for young people to express their views on the issues that matter most to them and to play a direct role in influencing decisions taken by the Northern Ireland Assembly and other key policymakers.

The Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, Edwin Poots MLA, yesterday said:

"I'm pleased to officially open the recruitment process for the third mandate of the Youth Assembly. This is a fantastic opportunity for young people to be involved in expressing their views and shaping the policies that impact their lives, to learn about how the Assembly works and to gain valuable experiences for their personal development for the future. "As we conclude the second mandate of the Youth Assembly, I am able to reflect on the very important contributions these young people have made to the democratic process. Their work on matters such as mental health in schools, the curriculum, and young women's rights has not only provided fresh insight, but helped to ensure that the voice of young people is present where decisions are made. "Now, it's time for a new group of young people to step forward. This is your chance to help shape a better Northern Ireland - one where your views and experiences can guide real change."

Over a two-year term, Youth Assembly Members will meet regularly in Parliament Buildings, with plenary sessions chaired by the Speaker. Members will also take part in focused committee meetings, where they can explore key topics in greater detail, share ideas, and develop recommendations.

Those selected will be supported through a comprehensive training programme covering how the Assembly works, public speaking, research and engagement with experts and stakeholders.

The selection process aims to ensure representation from all Assembly constituencies and across Section 75 categories including gender, religious background, race, care experience and disability.

Applicants who are not selected as full members can still take part through the Youth Assembly Consultation Forum, which will assist members in gathering wider youth perspectives.

Speaker Poots concluded:

"We want to hear from young people from all backgrounds and communities. "If you're passionate about making a difference, then this is the platform for you."

Applications can be made online via: https://niyouthassembly.org/recruitment/ until midnight on Monday 29 September 2025.

