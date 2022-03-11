Recruitment process for Victims’ Commissioner launched

The government has launched the recruitment process for the Victims’ Commissioner in line with the standard public appointments process.

The competition will run until 4 April with the successful candidate taking on the role in the following months.

It comes as the government embarks on landmark reforms for victims, including new legislation to ensure they are better heard, served and supported by the criminal justice system. The role of the commissioner will be crucial in delivering this which is why as part of the Victims’ Bill consultation ministers are considering evidence on the role’s responsibilities.

Meanwhile, the government is investing nearly half a billion to provide the swift justice that victims deserve, and progress continues on the Rape Action Plan in order to increase the volume of prosecutions flowing through the system.

The commissioner will be integral in working alongside government to restore confidence in the justice system, and ministers are determined to seek the very best candidate.

Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, Dominic Raab yesterday said:

The Victims’ Commissioner role is vital in holding the Government and criminal justice agencies to account and being the voice for those affected by crime. I’m keen that all these roles are open to competition so we always have the best candidate in post, and have invited Dame Vera to re-apply as part of the process.

The commissioner position is being opened to competition as the fixed-term appointment comes to end, as is common with public appointments. Dame Vera has been invited to reapply.

Notes to Editors