“Red flag” pet abuse signs to feature in new IOPC investigator training

Investigators at the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) are to receive specialist training to identify “hidden” signs of controlling and coercive behaviour, including cases involving pet or animal abuse.

More than 150 senior investigators, casework managers, and decision makers at the IOPC, plus new trainee investigators, will receive the bespoke training in February.

The training will cover offences across the Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) spectrum, including physical, digital and cyber stalking, non-fatal strangulation, and controlling and coercive abuse behaviours used by offenders to manipulate victims.

And it will include a focus on animal abuse where offenders threaten to take away, starve, injure or kill a household pet to maintain control over their partners.

“Pet abuse is being recognised as a red flag issue as more academic studies show it as a tactic for coercive behaviour,” said IOPC Director of Engagement and VAWG lead Amanda Rowe.

“One study last year by the National Centre for Domestic Violence examined 64,000 witness statements and found animal abuse to be a factor in 6.51 per cent of cases. It’s becoming a very prevalent factor.

“Abusers target animals to intimidate and exert control over partners. The strong bond with pets makes them targets for abuse because of the emotional damage to victim-survivors; for many this threat prevents or delays them from leaving an abusive relationship.

“Pet abuse can escalate to other forms of abuse and violence so it’s vital our investigators and casework managers are aware of the signs and consider it when investigating VAWG matters or examining the way a police force has handled related cases.”

The new training will be delivered by Cate Webb-Jones, the IOPC’s Operational Lead for VAWG and one of the country’s leading experts on VAWG offending with 10 years’ experience in public protection policing.

Last December marked the 10th anniversary of specific controlling and coercive legislation coming into force in England and Wales.

Since then, more than 20,600 coercive control offences being charged, while the recently announced government VAWG strategy has committed to halving violence against women and girls within a decade.

Amanda Rowe said the IOPC has its part to play in helping drive down VAWG and better safeguarding people vulnerable to abuse.

“The training will upskill our investigators so they can better identify some of the nuanced tactics used by offenders,” she added. “It includes awareness of stalker profiles, the drivers behind stalking, and the range of safeguarding options and protective measures for victim-survivors.

“The training also addresses cultural issues, stereotyping and discrimination challenges investigators often encountered in VAWG cases, including any potential bias or victim blaming on the part of police officers.

“Many of the IOPC’s cases require operational knowledge regarding the complexities and nuances of such offending to identify risk, safeguarding opportunities, offender management considerations and hold policing to account for how it responds to vulnerable victims.”