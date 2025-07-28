Red tape slashed to revamp high streets with new cafes and bars

Communities and town centres across the UK are set to benefit from a wave of new cafes, bars, music venues and outdoor dining options, as the Government slashes red tape to breathe new life into the high street.

Government to overhaul planning and licensing rules to make it quicker and easier for new cafes, bars and music venues to open in place of disused shops.

New ‘hospitality zones’ will fast-track permissions for alfresco dining, pubs, bars and street parties.

Reforms will also protect long-standing venues from noise complaints by new developments.

Part of the Small Business Plan, which will show how the Plan for Change will rejuvenate smaller businesses and put more money in people’s pockets.

The government will introduce a new National Licensing Policy Framework, which will modernise outdated planning and licensing rules—cutting the cost, complexity, and time it takes to open and operate hospitality venues, and helping small businesses grow and communities reconnect.

The reforms will make it easier to convert disused shops into hospitality venues, and protect long-standing pubs, clubs, and music venues from noise complaints by new developments – ensuring the buzz of the high street can thrive without being silenced.

As part of this, the Government will introduce the ‘Agent of Change’ principle into national planning and licensing policy – meaning developers will be responsible for soundproofing their buildings if they choose to build near existing pubs, clubs or music venues.

New dedicated ‘hospitality zones’, will also be introduced where permissions for alfresco dining, street parties and extended opening hours will be fast-tracked – helping to bring vibrancy and footfall back to the high street.

The new National Licensing Policy Framework will streamline and standardise the process for securing planning permission and licences, removing the patchwork of local rules that currently delay or deter small businesses from opening. This means that entrepreneurs looking to turn empty shops into cafes, bars or music venues will face fewer forms, faster decisions, and lower costs.

This transformation is already underway through the High Street Rental Auction Scheme, which gives councils the power to auction off leases for commercial properties that have been vacant for over a year—bringing empty shops back into use and turning them into vibrant community hubs where people can enjoy a meal, drink, or night out.

The plans come ahead of the launch of the Government’s Small Business Plan which will deliver on the Plan for Change by setting out further steps to unlock the full potential of the UK’s 5.5 million SMEs – who collectively contribute £2.8 trillion in turnover and provide 60% of all private sector jobs.

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds recently said:

“This Government has a plan to replace shuttered up shops with vibrant places to socialise turning them into thriving cafés or busy bars, which supports local jobs and gives people a place to get together and catch up over a beer or a coffee. “Red tape has stood in the way of people’s business ideas for too long. Today we’re slashing those barriers to giving small business owners the freedom to flourish. “From faster café openings to easier alfresco dining, our Plan for Change will put the buzz back into our town centres and money back into the pockets of local entrepreneurs, because when small businesses thrive, communities come alive.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves recently said:

“Whether it’s cheering on the Lionesses or catching up with friends, our pubs and bars are at the heart of British life. “For too long, they’ve been stifled by clunky, outdated rules. We’re binning them – to protect pavement pints, al fresco dining and street parties – not just for the summer, but all year round. “Through our Plan for Change, we’re backing small businesses and bringing good times back to the high street.”

Craig Beaumont, Executive Director at the Federation of Small Businesses, recently said:

“With the Women’s Euros final bringing communities together to watch and enjoy in our pubs, bars, cafes and community venues tonight, this move is a welcome win for small firms. “By cutting red tape this enables small business to serve more customers outdoors. Let’s hope this is just the kick-off to a bold, long-term small business strategy.”

All these plans, subject to an initial Call for Evidence in due course, will be delivered as soon as possible as part of the Government’s commitment to reduce the administrative costs of regulation by at least 25%.